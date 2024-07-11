'It Is Weird': Ryan Reynolds Jokingly Reveals Wife Blake Lively Insists Him To Wear Deadpool Mask At Home

It is not just on screen and around the bad guys that Ryan Reynolds plays Deadpool. But the actor has opened up about how he wears the antihero’s mask at home and why he does that.

The Green Lantern actor recently shed light on his character while being around with his buddies from Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy.

Ryan Reynolds wears Deadpool mask at home

As we are moving closer to the release of one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year, Deadpool & Wolverine, a lot is coming forward, not just about the film but also about its actors.

Recently, while talking to Variety, Ryan Reynolds who plays the character of Deadpool, previously in Fox’s X-Men movies and now in the MCU, opened up about how he got mentally as well as physically fit for the role.

Talking while being around his co-star in the upcoming movie, Hugh Jackman, and its director Shawn Levy, Reynolds mentioned that although he has to fill the suit, it is not about aesthetics. Ryan Reynolds further added that he feels like he has earned the suit, and also stated that he has an intense relationship with the antihero character.

However, while the Free Guy actor was talking about his suit, Levy dropped his word, jokingly asking him to stop wearing Deadpool’s mask at home. Adding to his comment, Jackman too joined, stating, "Yeah, that’s getting weird."

Replying to both of them, Reynolds stated, "It is weird. Listen, Blake (Lively) insists, so I just do it."

Deadpool & Wolverine happens to be the third installment in the franchise, that also brings in one of the most loved mutants Wolverine.

Shawn Levy about Deadpool & Wolverine

While talking to PEOPLE, the Deadpool & Wolverine director spoke about Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ performance.

Calling them professionals, Shawn Levy also addressed them as they are gentlemen who are also very lovely.

Talking about their performances, when they suit up as Deadpool and Wolverine, the Night at the Musem director stated that they are “electric.”

While all three, Jackman, Levy, and Reynolds happen to be very good friends in real life, the director has come forward stating that his recent project, which is an R-rated one has corrupted his soul.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 26.

