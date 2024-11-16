‘It Is What It Is’: Cynthia Erivo Reveals Reason Behind Not Using Bathroom After Donning Her Costume

Cynthia Erivo will don the look of Elphaba in the upcoming fantasy movie Wicked. Recalling her shooting days, the actress shared the difficulties she faced while using the bathroom.

In conversation with the Sentimental Men podcast host, the actress revealed that once she donned the costume of her character, she would refrain from using the bathroom because of the multiple layers in her gown.

Erivo will share the screen space with Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh, and to showcase the uniqueness of her character, the actress was painted green with a black gown and a huge hat.

Speaking about avoiding going to the washroom, the actress shared, "I don't go to the bathroom.” She added, "Once I'm in my costume—and this is probably a terrible idea—and the harness is on, I'm not doing it... I'm not dealing with it. There's too many layers. I'm not dealing with it. I'm not going to the bathroom. It is what it is."

Apart from the gown, Erivo was also expected to put on a corset for the dress to give it the proper look. The Harriet star went on to reveal that most of the time she had been harnessed on the sets for the scenes. While it took forever for the actress to prep for the scenes, she could afford to take it all off and put it on again.

As for the scenes and giving long shots, Erivo shared that she would even be in the costume for around 12-14 hours. She would even start as early as 7 in the morning.

Further revealing her on-set experience, the Pinocchio actress said, "Those days can be really...big.” She continued to say, "They can be really exhausting because your body is being put through the strangest things."

Often the people on the sets asked the actress if she needed to use the bathroom, but Erivo clearly refused, claiming she was alright.

On the other hand, the actress revealed that she was glad to be co-starring Ariana Grande and not the other two actresses, whom she gave the auditions with.

Wicked will revolve around the story of two girls who experience a unique bond of friendship until an evil force puts their friendship to the test. The movie will hit theaters on November 22.

