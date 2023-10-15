'It just didn’t feel like the right time for me': When Emma Stone got candid about turning down Ghostbusters movie

When the idea of a female reboot of the Ghostbusters movie was announced, many people imagined Emma Stone as one of the perfect fits for the cast. However, when the actual cast was unveiled, Stone's name was missing, leaving some fans disappointed. As it turns out, Emma Stone was indeed approached for a role in the film, but she decided to decline the offer.

Emma Stone turned down Ghostbuster film; Here's why

Back in 2015, in an interview with WSJ Magazine, Stone explained her decision, saying, "The script was really funny, it just didn't feel like the right time for me. A franchise is a big commitment—it's a whole thing. I think maybe I need a minute before I dive back into that water." However, Emma Stone didn't completely rule out the possibility of appearing in a Ghostbusters-related project. She expressed her willingness to take on a different role, perhaps even as a villain, in the Ghostbusters universe. She stated, "That would be amazing, I would love that." However, it's worth noting that Emma Stone turned down the Ghostbusters offer around the same time she and Andrew Garfield broke up.

About Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield's relationship

The news of Hollywood's beloved ex-couple, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, breaking up left their fans heartbroken at the time. Just like any typical Hollywood couple, the two American stars had met on the sets. They began dating while filming The Amazing Spider-Man. After being together for four years, their relationship hit a rough patch due to their demanding work schedules and the long distance between them.

This led to them taking a break, and that break turned into a mutual break-up in 2015. A source close to the La La Land actress explained the reason for the two taking a break by saying, “Emma understands his work anxieties – it’s why she originally pulled out of Cabaret last year and only did it this year – but they’re taking a break from seeing each other.” However, it is to be noted that the actors have not given an actual explanation for why they broke up to this day.

