'It Just Spun Out Of Control': Bill Burr Shares His Thoughts On Cancel Culture During Bill Maher Podcast Appearance

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Bill Burr recently appeared on Bill Maher's Club Random Podcast. During his candid conversation with Maher, Burr opened up about his thoughts on cancel culture. The American comedian, 55, declared that the cancel culture phenomenon is over by expressing his thoughts on the subject.

The Mandalorian actor further discussed his views on American stand-up comedian, actor, and filmmaker Louis C.K.'s absence from Hollywood. Here's what Burr said on the podcast.

Bill Burr shares his views on cancel culture

Bill Burr is getting candid about his views on cancel culture. The actor-comedian recently appeared on Bill Meher Club Random Podcast and remarked that the era of cancel culture is over. Burr began by expressing, “It started off with something everyone could agree on, and then quickly it just spun out of control."

He continued, "I remember whenever that cancel culture got to the point of where it was, 'I don't like some of the topics in your stand-up act,' right? That's when it got weird. Cancel culture … it's over. No one cares anymore."

Upon hearing his remarks, Bill Meher asked the actor, “What, cancel culture?” In response to the same, the Old Dads movie star said, “Yeah, no one cares anymore,” adding, “Well if you’re not doing anything. If it’s just like, ‘You did this joke about, you know, this group of people or that group of people, and I’ve decided…’ I don’t know. I feel like I’m going back two years in my life. I don’t even think about it anymore.”

After Bill Burr finished explaining his views on the matter, Meher chimed into the conversation and told the actor that he did not fully agree with his point that cancel culture is over, saying, “That’s not true. Either one of us could get canceled in the next two minutes.”

Bill Burr and Bill Meher shared their opinions on Louis C.K.'s absence from Hollywood

In addition, Bill Burr and Bill Meher also reflected on Louis C.K.'s absence from Hollywood during the interview. C.K. reportedly faced criticism after being accused of sexual misconduct in 2017.

The two discussed the incident and how the comedian has remained out of Hollywood for a long time. Meher began by saying, “I mean, don’t get me started on that.”

The 68-year-old TV host added, “Isn’t it time everyone just went: ‘OK, It wasn’t a cool thing to do, but it’s been long enough and welcome back.’ Enough! I mean for Christ’s sake, it’s not the end of the world."

Meher continued, "People have done so much worse things and gotten less. There’s no rhyme or reason to the #MeToo-type punishments." Adding to this, Bill Burr said, “They took $50 million, I think they punished him.”

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.