'It kind of just fizzled': Has Irina Shayk and Tom Brady's romance ended within three months? Report gives insight into model and NFL star's equation

Among the several newly brewing romances, Irina Shayk and Tom Brady have reportedly reached the end of theirs. The model and the former football player are not hanging out together anymore after being linked together in July this year. Amidst several rumors of what exactly happened, here's some insight about the same and whether there's any bad blood between the two due to their equation hitting a roadblock within a period of three months.

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady's three-month-long romance

According to People, Shayk and Brady's relationship has fizzled out but the two are on good terms and there is no issue between them. "Irina was very attracted to Tom. She liked dating him. It excited her. They had fun traveling to see each other. In the end, it kind of just fizzled," a source told the portal. As per the report, nothing major happened that led to them parting ways, since the issue was their everyday schedule and nothing scandalous.

"They both keep having obligations, and it was getting more difficult to be in the same city at the same time. Irina has nothing but great things to say about Tom," the insider added. Another source claimed there's no drama between the 37-year-old supermodel and the 46-year-old NFL star. For the unversed, rumors about the two of them first started in June during Joe Nahmad's wedding in Sardinia, Italy but nothing concrete came out of it until later.

A month later in July, they were first spotted together and were papped getting cozy in a car after they spent a night together at his place and during a hotel stay. Reports claimed the two had a spark but as per the current status, it clearly didn't work out. The two were last spotted near each other in September when Shayk was seen arriving at Brady's apartment in New York City. They have since not been seen in public together or at each other's place.

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk on the personal front

For the unversed, Brady was previously married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen from 2009 until their divorce in 2022. They first started dating in 2006 and have two children together namely 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. Shayk, on the other hand, previously dated Bradley Cooper from 2015 to 2019. The two have a 6-year-old daughter Lea. The three of them were spotted vacationing together in Italy in August.

