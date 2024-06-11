‘It Made Me Happy Again’: Simon Cowell Credits His Son for Saving Him from a Downward Spiral While He Was Lost

America's Got Talent, producer and judge Simon Cowell opened up about how being a father has saved his life on the The Diary Of A CEO podcast. The renowned personality said he had “reached the point where nothing mattered” after the loss of his parents, Julie and Eric, in 2015 and 1999, respectively.

Cowell continued, “I think, particularly when I lost my mum, I was on a downward spiral at that point,” he said. “I lost everyone, you know, I’ve lost my parents. It’s finality now. What I said about the material things I’ve got—everything just meant nothing at that point.”

Furthermore, he revealed that he had a hard time coping with the loss and was so lost that he decided to drown himself completely in work. Moreover, Cowell admitted that, although he was quite successful, he wasn't happy at all.

Simon Cowell talks about how his partner Lauren Silverman's pregnancy changed him

Simon Cowell admitted that when he learned that his partner, Lauren Silverman, was pregnant with their first child, his priorities began to change. “When I got the call from Lauren, which starts, any call that starts with, ‘Are you sitting down?’ You know what‘s coming next. It was like, ‘Are you sitting down?’ ‘Yes,’ ‘Well,’ and she told me. And yes, it did absolutely change; it changed everything in my life. It made me happy again,” Cowell recalled.

Advertisement

With the birth of their son Eric in 2014, Cowell felt like it saved him from the downward spiral and helped him escape the dark space in his life. Acknowledging gratitude, Cowell added, “I really, really had reached the point where nothing mattered,” Cowell said of his life prior to welcoming Eric. “Even to the point that I almost can’t remember everything from that period.”

Details about Simon Cowell's son, Eric

Eric was born on Feb. 14, 2014, and Simon instantly fell in love with his son. He shared that he named his child after his late father, Eric, whom he was very close with. Cowell wished to recreate the same father-son relationship that he shared with his late father.

While Eric is Simon's first child, Silverman has a teenage son, Adam, from her previous relationship with her ex-partner, Terri Seymour. According to Cowell, both siblings bond quite well.

Meanwhile, In 2020, Simon announced that he and Eric were hard at work on a new project: a seven-book series called Wishfits based on imaginary animals the pair had created, including a Dat (dog/cat) and a Peep (pig/sheep).

Advertisement

Lastly, Simon also revealed to PEOPLE that, because of his son Eric, he almost quit smoking. "He is really strict," Simon told the outlet. "If he catches me, it's like being back in school. He's the teacher."