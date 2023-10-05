'It made me really take a moment': Kevin Spacey rushed to hospital for heart attack scare during Tashkent International Film Festival

Kevin Spacey, the acclaimed actor recognized for his role in House of Cards, was rushed to the hospital due to of heart issues after experiencing numbness in his left arm. The incident occurred at the same time as he was attending the fifteenth Tashkent International Film Festival.

ALSO READ: Kevin Spacey appear in UK court remotely for sexual offense trial; Deets Inside

Spacey's medical emergency during Tashkent International Film Festival

Spacey felt his arm go numb for about eight seconds, prompting a scientific investigation. An MRI test was performed to evaluate his circumstances. Fortunately, after an intensive assessment, medical experts determined that he had no heart-associated troubles.

After receiving medical care, Spacey reassured his fans that his fitness changed to normal. “It made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is — for all of us,”. PEOPLE has reached out to a representative for Spacey.

ALSO READ: Did Kevin Spacey drug the alleged victim before assault? Details inside

Spacey expressing gratitude toward life

Spacey elaborated on the incident, "I experienced something here today that was unexpected," he said, recalling his visit to a local mausoleum. ". He directly sought scientific help, and he underwent various tests, including an MRI. Thankfully, all outcomes came back regular, and he expressed gratitude that the scenario changed into not greater severe. "Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I'm grateful it's not anything more serious."

Spacey's health scare serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of life and the importance of searching for clinical attention whilst uncommon signs and symptoms should be checked every time.

ALSO READ: 40 Best suspense movies as per IMDb that will keep you hooked