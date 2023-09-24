'It makes me happy for the...': Lana Del Rey opens up about her 'love' for Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo; says she feels 'like the older sister'

Lana Del Rey is one of the biggest musicians in the industry. Saying that she's influenced many young upcoming artists, would be selling her short. Lana has been around for over a decade, making her one of the most recognizable faces around in the world. In a recent interview, the star opened up about her feelings about being credited with young artist's inspiration, specifically Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. Here's what she said.

Lana Del Rey on being credited by Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo for being their inspiration

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the singer praised Eilish and Rodrigo. She said, "Because Billie and Olivia are such good people, it’s f-----g awesome." She continued, "I love them and their music. It’s not like you have to be nice to be good [in music]. But, if you happen to be nice and a great singer, it makes me happy for the culture."

The 38-year-old revealed she's always had girls tell her that they took inspiration from her. Del Rey added, "I always had girls telling me [things like] that. Maybe not the critics or anybody else, but singers I knew, no matter how big or small, would write me letters. " She admitted she's always felt a connection with the young singers, saying, "I always felt like the older sister to pretty much everyone I ever met."

Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish on Lana Del Rey

The two young stars on many different occasions have credited Lana with being the inspiration behind their music. While talking to the same outlet, Rodrigo said, "Lana’s work taught me how effective sentimentality can be in songwriting." The 19-year-old praised her senior for defying "any stereotypes of what a woman writing pop songs should or shouldn’t be." The musician was impressed with the 38-year-old's catalog being feminine without any fear. She added, "She’s constantly pushing boundaries and making work that is fresh, adventurous, and unabashedly feminine."

On the other hand, Billi Eilish earlier claimed that one of Lana's biggest albums, Born to Die, changed music. While on Dua Lipa's podcast, At Your Service, she said, "Born to Die’ by my girl Lana. I feel that album changed music, and especially changed music for girls and the potential of what is possible."

