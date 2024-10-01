Selena Gomez has made her father proud and how! In addition to her musical talent, the actress is making big strides in her acting career. Gomez, who starred in Only Murders in the Building, walked the red carpet for the debut of Emilia Pérez, her new movie at the 62nd Annual New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center.

During the event, Gomez spoke to Extra about her thoughts about the representation in the movie and what her father, Ricardo Joel Gomez, thought of her portrayal as Jessi Del Monte in the Spanish-language musical comedy.

Gomez went on to explain why she thought speaking Spanish in the show was vital. She told the outlet, "It meant a lot to my family and it meant the world to me that he trusted me with that," and added that she needed help playing her part in the production.

"Yes, I had coaches, and we spoke Spanish to each other every day, but my father was even more proud. He said, 'You're texting me, Mija,' and I replied, "Yeah, I'm texting you in Spanish."

Talking about the film and thanking the director for the opportunity, Selena said, "In this movie, I truly believe that this has been such a blessing. I hope this is just the beginning and that people understand and enjoy the spirit behind it. I am also extremely thankful to [director] Jacques [Audiard] for giving me this opportunity as an actor."

Karla Sofía Gascón plays Emilia in the upcoming film Emilia Pérez, directed by Jacques Audiard, a French filmmaker. In an incredible transformation, Gascón also portrays Manitas Del Monte, a Mexican drug dealer who pretends to be dead to flee from his wife (Gomez) and kids.

With the help of Zoe Saldaña, an attorney, he subsequently has gender reassignment surgery, transforming him into Emilia Pérez. Emilia wishes to be with her family again years later, which presents a significant challenge.

On November 1, Emilia Pérez will release in selective theaters, and on November 13, it will be available for streaming on Netflix.

