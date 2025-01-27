‘It Never Fails’: Brooke Shields Reveals the Response She Gives When Complimented by Others

Brooke Shields is truly a mindful person—especially when it comes to responding to people who shower her with compliments. The actress revealed that she responds with the same energy to those individuals.

Shields spoke about this during her appearance on the Call It What It Is podcast on January 13. She told co-hosts Jessica Capshaw and Camilla Luddington about the kind responses she gives to others upon receiving compliments, as reported by People magazine.

The Blue Lagoon star stated that whenever someone compliments her, she quickly responds by saying, “You are beautiful.” She added that “it never fails.”

Shields revealed that people often thank her in return, to which she replies, “Have a great day,” and then moves on. She added, “A little goes a long way.”

One essential thing for the Endless Love star is to share kindness with others—whether she knows them personally or they are complete strangers.

Shields stated that she can “smile at a stranger” and make somebody "feel valued and special,” which is very important to do when one can and has the “power to do” so.

In her book titled Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed To Get Old, she emphasized how important it is to always respect others along with respecting oneself.

Shields stated that “respect” is a big value to incorporate into one’s life, explaining that respecting oneself doesn’t equate to "arrogance," though she used to associate that with the same.

The actress continued, “And respect for others—their time and their feelings in that moment,” adding, “Just try to be aware of them.”

