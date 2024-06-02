‘It Never Goes Away’: Aubrey O’Day Reflects On Sean Diddy Combs’ Abuse Video Surfacing

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and sexual abuse

Aubrey O’Day opens up about her former boss, Sean Diddy Combs’ abuse video surfacing where the rapper is seen beating his ex, Cassie. O’Day shared that she feels “no vindication” over the video, as the singer claimed that the surveillance video is only the beginning of what is to come.

Aubrey joined Diddy Combs in the initial days of her career and was a member of a girl group, Dainty Kane. O’Day shared that the Cassie case isn’t the first time Diddy has been under the radar.

What did Aubrey O’Day say about Sean Diddy Combs’ surveillance video?

While in a conversation with Page Six, O’Day shared that she has no vindication for anyone whatsoever. The singer revealed, “There’s no vindication for anyone to have. Sadly, if you’re a victim of anyone at any point in time in life, this will ring true to you: There’s no such thing as vindication. It never goes away. It’s never better.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The singer further claimed that even though the accused is exposed, the experience is still there and could haunt forever. Aubrey said, “And even when people are exposed, it doesn’t take away the experience. I suppose [being vindicated] gives you more credibility. But if you believe in yourself, anyone else’s belief in you doesn’t really matter much anyway. So, no, I don’t feel that.”

Advertisement

The Dainty Kane singer alleged that the surveillance video is only the beginning. O’Day said, “Did you watch the video that was released?” She continued, “How many more of those do you think there are? Do you think that was the first time that happened or the first person?”

ALSO READ: Sean Diddy Combs Will Not Be Present At Daughter's Graduation? Here's What You Need to Know

The surveillance video

According to the surveillance video released by CNN, Sean Diddy Combs is seen continuously thrashing and punching his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in a hotel room. On May 17, O’Day took to X to react to the video, where she wrote, “The picture is getting a lot more clear for you than I can imagine. Abuse survivors or anyone that triggers easily might not want to watch (images are disturbing).”

Aubrey O’Day also called out the rapper for his apology video. The singer claimed that Diddy Combs did not apologize to Cassie but to the world.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Will Sean Diddy Combs Be Charged With Alleged Abuse Allegations? Here’s What We Know So Far