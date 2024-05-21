'It Occurs Every Day’: Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Denise Brown Reacts To Sean Diddy Combs’ Resurfaced Cassie Assault Video

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

After the release of a 2016 surveillance video showing Sean Diddy Combs violently shoving and kicking his ex-girlfriend, Casandra Cassie Ventura, in a hotel, Nicole Brown Simpson's sister, Denise Brown, has come forward to speak out.

Brown, being very honest, said, "It’s a shame things have to get to such extremes before we start talking about it again. Sadly, it occurs every day and does not discriminate." Denise's sister, Nicole, was murdered in 1994 and found dead in the California home she shared with her late ex-husband, O.J. Simpson.

Denise Brown's thoughts on the abusive video

Denise Brown shared her thoughts and said, "It happened to Nicole. It happened to Cassie. It can happen to anyone," adds the Nicole Brown Foundation co-leader, referring to the abuse Nicole faced before her death. "It’s about the power and control of one human being over another."

During the late O.J. Simpson's infamous trial surrounding his alleged involvement in the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman, Denise Brown took the stand to recount the alleged domestic abuse her sister endured from the former NFL player.

More details about Diddy Combos' assault footage

On May 17, CNN released a video of Combs assaulting Ventura. The incident is strikingly similar to the one described by the singer in her November 2023 lawsuit, which was settled soon after it was filed. Later, Combs took to Instagram and posted an apology, saying, "It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f---ed up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable."

He continued, "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. Disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I'm disgusted now. I sought out professional help, going to therapy, and rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry, but I'm committed to being a better man each and every day."

Later, Ventura's legal team slammed his comments as pathetic and disgusting. "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light," Wigdor said in the statement.

