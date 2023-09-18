'It really affected him': Leslie Jones on Chris Rock's decision to seek counseling after Will Smith's Oscars slap

The 2022 Oscars incident involving Chris Rock and Will Smith left a profound impact on both individuals, with Rock seeking counseling to cope with the aftermath. Leslie Jones' candid revelations shed light on the emotional toll the incident took on her friend. As Hollywood continues to grapple with the repercussions of that night, it serves as a reminder of the importance of handling conflicts with grace and empathy, even on the grandest of stages.

The Oscar slap was heard around the world

According to the Hollywood reporter, The incident that rocked the Oscars occurred during the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. Chris Rock, known for his sharp humor, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's wife while presenting an award. The mark suggested that Pinkett Smith was preparing for a sequel to "G.I. Jane," a reference to her shaved head due to alopecia.

In response to this remark, Will Smith took the stage and shocked the audience by slapping Chris Rock. He then shouted at Rock, demanding that he keep his wife's name out of his mouth. The incident played out live on television, leaving viewers stunned.

Leslie Jones on the impact

Leslie Jones, a longtime friend of Chris Rock, watched the incident unfold from home and was infuriated. She shared her thoughts, saying, "That sh*t was humiliating. It really affected him." Jones emphasized the gravity of the situation, highlighting that Rock's daughters and parents also witnessed the incident, leading him to seek counseling, particularly with his daughters.

Jones expressed her anger and frustration, revealing that she was tempted to rush to the event herself. She also noted that while Will Smith did apologize during his acceptance speech for winning the Best Actor Oscar, he stopped short of directly apologizing to Chris Rock for the slap.

Jones believes that there was an opportunity for Will Smith to "fix" the situation that night by making amends with Chris Rock. She suggests that Smith could have said something like, "I shouldn't have done that. Bring Chris out. I cannot accept the Oscar right now because that was wrong."

Rock's response

Chris Rock addressed the incident in his live Netflix special, "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage!" He criticized Will Smith for practicing selective outrage and accused Jada Pinkett Smith of being involved in an affair with her son's friend, a claim he made in response to the incident. Rock highlighted the public's reaction, stating that everyone called Smith a "b*tch" and that Smith chose to hit him, knowing he could win in a physical confrontation.

Chris Rock and Leslie Jones have shared a deep friendship since the mid-1990s. Rock even wrote the foreword for Jones' new memoir, "Leslie F*cking Jones." Jones describes Rock as a brother and a source of invaluable advice throughout their friendship.