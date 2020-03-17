It’s A Love Story: From breakup to baby news; A timeline of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s romance

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

From breakups to pregnancy, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have experienced various phases of a relationship together and are still going strong. Here’s a timeline of their romance.

Ever since Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom sparked romance rumours in 2016, their fans have been rooting for the two to happily spend their time together. Even though their relationship wasn’t a smooth sail and the couple went through an on-again-off-again phase, the love between the two never died. They looked hopelessly in love with each other whenever they were spotted together, including events and fun PDA loaded vacations. After dodging all the lemons life threw their way, the two are back together, stronger than ever. As they gear up to embrace parenthood, here’s a timeline of Katy and Orlando’s romance.

January 2016: Katy and Orlando sparked major romance rumours after they were spotted flirting around at a Golden Globes after party. According to a report by Us Weekly, the singer bon appétit singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor even had a dance-off at party. Later the same month, the two were seen at an Adele concert.

February 2016: The two were spotted vacationing in Hawaii with lots of PDA. Following this, the two were spotted together on more than one occasion.

May 2016: They attended the The Met Gala in New York. However, they disappointed their fans when they weren’t spotted together even once during the event. While they did not pose for the event together, Katy and Orlando did wear matching Tamagotchis.

May 2016: After keeping the relationship under tight wraps, Katy finally made their romance social media official. She posted a picture of herself with Orlando at Cannes Film Festival. The picture featured the two sprawled out on the staircase of a mansion. “We cannes't,” she wrote in the caption.

October 2016: The two were the best-dressed couple at Halloween. They arrived at Kate Hudson's Halloween party dressed as Hilary and Bill Clinton

November 2016: various media reports suggest that they have called it quits. However, they were seen celebrating thanksgiving together.

February 28, 2017: Katy and Orlando officially break up. After dating for about 10 month, Katy and Orlando broke up.

June 2017: Katy ranked Orlando second best in bed in her list of ex-boyfriends during her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

August 2017: Katy ranked Orlando spotted together attending yet another Adele concert together.

March 2018: Katy and Orlando spent quality time together in Prague. In April, they met the Pope and posed for a lovely picture in Vatican.

May 2018: Katy surprised her fans by revealing that she is no longer single at the season finale of American Idol. “I’m not single but I still like you,” she told Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin.

September 2018: Katy and Orlando finally made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Gala for the Global Ocean.

February 2019: Katy announces that Orlando popped the question and she said yes! The two got engaged on Valentine's Day and the singer flaunted her blindingly massive diamond engagement ring on Instagram.

June 2019: Katy said she and her fiancé are in no rush to plan their wedding. Some reports even suggested that they had a date in mind but had to postpone because the venue they wanted wasn’t available.

February 2020: They celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement.

March 2020: Katy announces that she is expecting a baby with Orlando by flaunting her baby bump in her latest music video Never Worn White.

