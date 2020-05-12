It’s A Love Story: From Malibu romance to divorce; A timeline of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's relationship

From their Malibu romance to parting ways in less than a year of their marriage, here's a look at Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's relationship.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had a dreamy love story once upon a time. Miley was a popular Disney star whereas Liam was almost a newbie in the tinsel town. The quintessential couple met for the first time on the sets of their film The Last Song and hit off almost instantly. It was only after about a year that they made their relationship official, making a jaw-dropping red carpet debut as a couple at the Oscars. After dating on and off for about a decade, Liam and Miley exchanged rings and finally got married on December 23, 2018. However, not all love stories have a perfect ending. Miley and Liam called off their marriage in less than a year. It had been only 8 months of their marriage when the couple decided to file for a divorce on account of irreconcilable differences.

From their Malibu romance to divorce in less than a year of marriage; here's a timeline of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's relationship:

June 2009: Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth meet on the sets of The Last Song

It was back in 2009 when it all started. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met on the sets of The Last Song which happens to be their first film together and our favourite Nicholas Sparks movie (after The Notebook of course!). The young actors met for the first time and the spark between them is quite evident in the film.

March 2010: Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth walk the red carpet together

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth just made their relationship public as they walked the red carpet together at the Oscars and left the crowd gaping in wonder. Young as ever, Miley stunned in a white dress while Liam looked super handsome in a black suit.

August 2010: Miley and Liam have their first breakup

Miley and Liam's relationship sees a speed breaker. The couple go through their first breakup due to the Disney star's busy schedule.

April 2011: Miley and Liam get back together

After a few rough phases, breakups, and patch-ups, Miley and Liam get back together and take it slow. They enjoy each other's company and get spotted hanging out with each other.

March 2012: Miley accompanies Liam for the premiere of The Hunger Games

Miley Cyrus went to Los Angeles with Liam Hemsworth and attended the premiere of his film The Hunger Games. The incident also sparked engagement rumours of the two as Miley was spotted wearing a ring on her engagement finger.

June 2012: Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus announce their engagement

It was in June 2012 that Miley flaunted her 3.5-carat diamond ring and announced, "I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam."

March 2013: Miley sparks break up rumours with Liam Hemsworth

Miley was spotted without her engagement ring in March 2013 that lead many to believe that she and Liam Hemsworth have broken up and the wedding is called off.

September 2013: Miley unfollows Liam on social media; Makes out with actress Eiza Gonzalez

Miley Cyrus unfollowed Liam on social media and three days later her manager confirmed that their engagement had been called off. Miley's love interest also shifted towards Mexican actress and singer Eiza Gonzalez for a brief period of time.

November 2014: Miley starts dating Patrick Schwarzenegger

A lot went on in Miley and Liam's lives. There came a point when the two refused to talk about each other. Miley began to date Patrick Schwarzenegger and the couple seemed to be moving on.

April 2015: Miley and Patrick Schwarzenegger part ways

Patrick Schwarzenegger was found cheating on Miley with another girl at a beach and the rest is history.

April 2016: Miley and Liam get engaged again

Miley and Liam were spotted for the first time ever since they got engaged again and were beyond happy.

May 2016: Miley and Liam’s sister-in-law Elsa Pataky get matching wave tattoos

Miley and Liam’s sister-in-law Elsa Pataky (Chris Hemsworth’s wife) got matching tattoos done in Australia back in 2016.

May 2017: Miley Cyrus releases Malibu song based on her romance with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus apparently wrote a song titled Malibu based on her romance with Liam Hemsworth in Malibu. Isn't that cute?

December 2018: Miley and Liam get married

Every 90s kid and Disney fans would definitely have cried watching Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus tie the knot after a decade of on and off romance.

August 10, 2019: Miley and Liam officially part ways

Sometimes dreams don't last long. Miley and Liam confirmed their split on August 10, 2019, in less than a year of getting married.

August 16, 2019: Miley Cyrus expresses herself through her song Slide Away

Miley releases her newest single, "Slide Away," and it makes a lot of references to her breakup with Liam Hemsworth.

January 2020: Its officially over between Miley and Liam

Miley and Liam were granted a divorce in January 2020, thus, putting an end to their 8 months of marriage. The two have moved on now. Miley is dating Cody Simpson while Liam seems to have found love in Gabriella Brooks.

Credits :Getty images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×