It’s Love Story: In sickness and in health; Here’s a timeline of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s romance

From romancing each other on screen, to battling Coronavirus together, here’s a timeline of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson enviable romance.

If you ever lose faith in love, take a look at Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson together and you will know what “happily ever after” looks like. They first met each other on the sets of their 1985 comedy film Volunteers. They instantly felt the spark and the fire is still burning bright. From exchanging vows in 1988, to Rita surviving cancer and the deadly Coronavirus together, the two have stuck together through it all. Here's a timeline of the couple's beautiful journey together.

1972: Rita made her television debut with comedy series The Brady Bunch. According to a report by People, Hanks revealed in 2016 that he saw the actress’ cheerleader character Pat Conway on TV and said “that girl’s cute.”

1981: They met on the sets of Hanks’ comedy series Bosom Buddies. Wilson made a guest appearance on an episode of the show. However, during that time, the actor was married to his childhood love Samantha Lewes, with whom he shares two kids.

1984: The actors romanced each other in their comedy film Volunteers and they shared unmissable chemistry. In an interview with GQ, hanks admitted that they knew there was something between them when they looked at each other on the sets.

1986: After dating for a while, Tom and Rita made their red carpet debut as a couple. They made their relationship official in July 1986, at the premiere of Nothing in Common.

1988: They finally sealed their relationship by tying the knot in April 1988. Rita looked breathtakingly stunning in her iconic short wedding gown. In 2001, during an interaction with Oprah, Tom said they both know that no matter what happens, they will always be with each other and get through it all.

1990: The couple welcomed their first child together. Rita gave birth to a baby boy Chester. He is now a 29-year-old actor and has featured in films like Empire, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Shameless.

1993: Tom and Rita co-starred in the rom-com film Sleepless in Seattle. The film was an overnight hit and also starred Meg Ryan.

1995: Rita gave birth to their second child. They welcomed another son, Truman Theodore Hanks, on December 26, 1995.

2002: The couple came together to produce a film. They produced the film My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which came out in 2002. They later also produced Mamma Mia.

2015: Rita announced her breast cancer diagnosis. During an interaction with People, the actress revealed that she was recovering and that Hanks was by her side through the process. She said she was blown away by how well Hanks took the news and how he took care of her.

2020: Rita and Tom became the first celebrities to go public with their Coronavirus diagnosis. They were in Australia for production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic when they tested positive for COVID-19. Following the diagnosis, they were treated for the disease in the country. The two have now recovered from the deadly virus and were recently spotted in an SUV in LA on March 27 and were photographed smiling.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

