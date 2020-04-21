It’s A Love Story: From SNL gig to engagement: A timeline of Emma Stone and Dave McCary's very private romance

From meeting each other for the first time on the sets of Saturday Night Live, to falling in love and getting engaged, here’s a timeline of Emma Stone and Dave Mccary’s beautifully low-key relationship.

In this day and age, when making relationships social media official is all people really care about, it is rare to find two people who are so blissfully happy in each other’s company that they hardly care about Instagram validation. Emma Stone and Dave McCary have been together for a very long time now. The two started dating way before they decided to break their engagement news on the internet. While they did keep quiet about their relationship, the two never tried to hide it. Since they were seen each other, photographers would often spot them hanging out together and the pictures would instantly go viral.

When though their fans and tabloids kept talking about them, and shipping them together, they never felt the need to come out and make a social statement about their love life. Paparazzi never bothered them as they continued to enjoy their time together. Away from all the media drama and the social media circus, Emma and Dave fell in love with each other and are now about to start a new journey together. Here’s a timeline of their low-key romance.

December 2016: Emma hosted Saturday Night Live and met Dave for the first time. He even directed her hilarious skit for the show.

June 2017: Emma and Dave are seen leaving the premier of Brigsby Bear together. While the photographers couldn’t capture the couple on camera, a fan uploaded a video features the couple from behind.

October 2017: Various media reports stated that the two have been quietly dating for months and are pretty serious about each other.

May 2018: Dave and Emma weren’t spotted together for a long time and the speculations were that the couple had called it quits. Emma’s fans got even more concerned when the actress was spotted enjoying dinner with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield. And to make things worse, media reports suggested that the two were looking very much like a couple.

December 2018: Emma hosts a roller-skating party and Us Weekly reported that Emma and Dave were couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Throughout the party, the two slow danced together, holding each other close.

January 2019: The two are spotted getting all cozy at a Golden Globe after-party. They hung out with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, and Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig.

January 2019: Dave was spotted enjoying a casual date night with his girlfriend at a Los Angeles Clippers game.

January 2019: Emma and Dave finally attended an award function together. The attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards and were ever snapped with Bradley Cooper.

February 2019: Another award ceremony together. While the two did not walk the red carpet hand in hand, Emma and Dave sat next to each other the Oscars.

April 2019: Emma sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted wearing a very classy ring and her fans freaked out!

August 2019: The two went on a romantic getaway. They were potted in Santa Monica enjoying a beautiful dinner date.

December 2019: Emma and Dave made the big announcement! He popped the big question and she said yes. Dave posted the picture of him and Emma on Instagram. The two looked absolutely perfect together as they smiled brightly for the camera. And we can’t for the wedding bells!

ALSO READ: It's A Love Story: From divorce to SAG Awards reunion; Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston's relationship decoded

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×