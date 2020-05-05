It’s A Love Story: From Twilight love to breakup; Timeline of Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson’s romance

From the Twilight romance to heart breaking split, here's a timeline of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s love story.

It’s always heart-warming to see your favourite reel life couples falling in love with each other in real life. You can’t help but root for them to find their happy ending after just like their characters in the movies. After falling in love with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s characters in the Twilight movies, the fans brimmed with excitement after finding out that the actors were dating in real life. The two were Hollywood’s ‘it’ couple at one point of time and media, tabloids, and people could not stop talking about them.

While they did try to keep their relationship a secret, people eventually got to know about the love birds. They were surrounded by speculations and rumours, and before they could react to any of it, they were hogging the headlines. Whenever they made public appearances together, they looked hopelessly in love with each other, blushing throughout the interviews and media interactions. They broke their fans’ hearts when they decided to call it quits and move on with their lives.

April 2008: Kristen and Robert bond with each other during the filming of their popular romance fantasy film Twilight, which featured them as their iconic characters Bella Swan and Edward Cullan.

November 2008: The two spark romance rumours after posing for a sultry photo for the cover of Vanity Fair.

May 2009: Kristen and Robert accepted an award at the MTV Movie Awards for Best Kiss. They even almost kissed on stage. Well, they pretended to kiss but pulled away at the last moment.

August 2009: The co-stars were spotted getting cozy at a Kings of Leon concert in Vancouver.

September 2009: OK! magazine reported that the two were engaged got engaged

November 2009: During interaction with Entertainment Weekly the actress said she was tired of people asking her about her relationship. She addressed her relationship without actually addressing it. “I probably would've answered it if people hadn't made such a big deal about it. But I'm not going to give the fiending an answer. I know that people are really funny about 'Well, you chose to be an actor, why don't you just f---ing give your whole life away?! Can I have your firstborn child?” she said.

April 2011: They are spotted kissing each other while celebrating the premiere of Pattinson's romantic drama ‘Water for Elephants’.

October 2011: She finally accepted that she is seeing Robert. During an interview with GQ, the actress revealed that her boyfriend was English. The asked to elaborate more about who was dating, the actress said, “Come on, guys, it's so obvious!

May 2012: After getting spotted here and there on several occasions, the actress attended the Cannes premiere of Pattinson's Cosmopolis. During an interaction with MTV, she gushed about her boyfriend’s film. “He's so good in it! He's really, really [good]. I don't even know how he [did it]. I couldn't even understand it. It's so good, it's so cool, I'm so proud of him. Thank God,” she said.

July 2012: Robert told Blackbook magazine that he is not getting married to and Kristen. “There was a magazine, with these pictures, saying I was getting married. No one ever knows what is true or what isn't. Even my own mum called to ask me if it was true. It's not. At least, not yet," he said. Later the same month, Us Weekly reported that the actress cheated on Robert. It published a picture in which Kristen and Rupert Sanders could be seen sharing an intimate moment. A source close to the actress said it was "a mistake and a complete lapse in judgment.”

May 2013: While they did try to make things work for a few months, the two finally broke up in 2013.

