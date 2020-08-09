It’s Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 15: Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji's tables turned scene wins fans; Maker teases finale

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 15 aired last night. The episode watched several parallels. Fans gushed over how tables had turned between Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji.

WARNING: Spoilers Ahead:

Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji and Oh Jung Se delivered a good blend of drama with It's Okay To Not Be Okay episode 15. The pre-finale episode unveiled the mystery about the motive of the Moon brothers' mother. While one of the biggest questions were answered, the episode also witnessed a few of the heartwarming parallels seen in different lights in the initial episodes of the series. For example, fans witnessed Moon Gang Tae prevent Ko Mun Yeong from attacking her mother, as he did in the initial few episodes, and eventually hurting his palm.

Another cinematic parallel that had us emotional was when Moon Sang Tae turned into the Hyung he promised to be when danger arrives and the director replaced the older trio with their childhood versions to portray that they have been freed from the childhood bondages holding them back all this while.

However, it is without a doubt that the best parallel was when Gang Tae confesses his love for Mun Yeong. Fans couldn't stop laughing and gushing over how the tables turned as they watched Gang Tae chase Mun Yeong, announcing his love for her while she continued to distance herself from him. The scene brought back memories from the episode when Mun Yeong confessed her love for him and he refused to acknowledge it.

The scene became one of the most-talked moment from the episode last night. Check out a few of the funniest reactions to the scene.

"T H E C O N F E S S I O N" Tables have turned! #ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP15 #HBDMaheshBabu #MaheshBabuBdayCDP pic.twitter.com/2n4U3TxsTZ — Divya⁷ (@divya_ye) August 9, 2020

While these parallels had us begging for more, the makers ended the pre-finale episode on an unfair steamy cliffhanger. The final few minutes saw Gang Tae take in charge of the moment to carry Mun Yeong and place her on the table before leaning in for a kiss. The chemistry and tension left fans screaming! Check out those reactions below:

How can she fit into his arms so perfectly and damn those muscles #ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP15 #ItsOkayToNotBeOkay pic.twitter.com/ouFFfYaRj2 — A (@Annyeongkpop1) August 9, 2020

they really played sam kim’s breathe during this scene to remind us, the audience, to take a fucking breath otherwise we’d go into shock. love how the creators care so much about us #ItsOkayToNotBeOkayEP15#ItsOkayNotTobeOkay

pic.twitter.com/9p4O0RH3W2 — QC Thee Ostrich Stan Account #DUQUERESIGN (@balakayojanbye) August 8, 2020

the most frustrating cliffhanger scene goes to #itsokaytonotbeokayep15! tvN really knows how to tease us AHHHHHH#itsokaytonotbeokay pic.twitter.com/NgjsBXOQNZ — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) August 8, 2020

While the pre-finale episode had everyone excited, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay's producer teases that the finale will be a memorable watch as well. As reported by Soompi, producer chief producer (CP) So Jae Hyun said the finale will help fans look into what the future holds for the trio.

"Up until now, we’ve shown you the process of Kang Tae, Moon Young, and Sang Tae embracing and healing each other’s emotional wounds. In the final episode, you can look forward to seeing what lies ahead for these three people after they achieve emotional growth," he said. "I hope that watching these characters inspires viewers to think of themselves as precious and to take the time to worry about their own happiness," the CP added.

Apart from teasing the finale, So Jae Hyun also gushed about the leading trio. "Kim Soo Hyun is an actor who became the sturdy central axis of our drama over the course of 16 episodes,” he said. Speaking about Seo Ye Ji, the producer said, “She’s an actress who perfected Go Moon Young, who was a new kind of character that hadn’t been seen in romantic comedies before.”

Gushing about Oh Jung Se, So Jae Hyun said, "I was able to feel the cast’s fondness for the drama and their passion from seeing the twinkle in their eyes on set: Oh Jung Se, who took on a difficult acting challenge and exceeded our expectations; Park Gyu Young, who was constantly praised by the crew; and everyone who played the staff at the publishing company and the psychiatric hospital.”

The finale airs tonight, August 9, on tvN. The teaser revealed Mun Yeong will revisit her mother in the prison while she restarts her work on her children's book with Sang Tae. A drunk Gang Tae looked genuinely happy with the way his life has turned, hinting at a happy ending in the making.

While we wait to watch the finale, the ep 15 ratings have recorded an impressive spike. Check out the ratings here: Backstreet Rookie finale records series best ratings; It's Okay To Not Be Okay sets new personal record

What was your favourite moment/scene from It's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 15? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :TwitterSoompi

