  1. Home
  2. entertainment

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Kim Soo Hyun REVEALS why he gets goosebumps because of co star Seo Ye Ji

During a press conference for It's Okay to Not Be Okay, the main leads Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji spoke candidly on how it was to work with each other. Read below to know what the co-stars had to share on their working experience.
8616 reads Mumbai
It's Okay to Not Be Okay premieres on June 20, 2020.It's Okay to Not Be Okay premieres on June 20, 2020.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As we're inching closer to the premiere date of the highly-awaited tvN drama, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, a press conference for the series was held in South Korea and in attendance were cast members Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji, Oh Jung-se and Park Kyu-young along with director Park Shin-woo. For the unversed, It's Okay Not To Be Okay is based on Moon Kang-tae and Go Moon-young. The former is a community health worker at a psychiatric ward while the latter is a children's storybook writer with an antisocial personality disorder.

One thing that fans are looking forward to is the sizzling chemistry between the leads - Soo-hyun and Ye-ji. The trailer and teasers that have come out so far promise us a rebellious, spooky love story that we are going to be instantly hooked on to. During the press conference, when Soo-hyun was asked about his working experience with Ye-ji, the 32-year-old actor gushed, "We feel very comfortable with each other normally but when she’s acting in front of the camera, it’s like Go Moon-young immediately comes out. I get goosebumps. I receive energy from her in that way and feel greatly motivated by her.

Ye-ji mirrored her co-star's stance as the 30-year-old actress added, "As he just said, we’re very comfortable together but when he starts acting, he gets incredibly focused. It’s made me think, 'That’s why he's 'The Kim Soo Hyun,'' and he’s a great help to me."

ALSO READ: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay Teaser: Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji send shivers down the spine with a mysterious promo

Are you excited to see Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji in It's Okay to Not Be Okay? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay premieres on June 20, 2020.

Credits :Soompi

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement