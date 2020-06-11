It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Kim Soo Hyun REVEALS why he gets goosebumps because of co star Seo Ye Ji

During a press conference for It's Okay to Not Be Okay, the main leads Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji spoke candidly on how it was to work with each other. Read below to know what the co-stars had to share on their working experience.

As we're inching closer to the premiere date of the highly-awaited tvN drama, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, a press conference for the series was held in South Korea and in attendance were cast members Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji, Oh Jung-se and Park Kyu-young along with director Park Shin-woo. For the unversed, It's Okay Not To Be Okay is based on Moon Kang-tae and Go Moon-young. The former is a community health worker at a psychiatric ward while the latter is a children's storybook writer with an antisocial personality disorder.

One thing that fans are looking forward to is the sizzling chemistry between the leads - Soo-hyun and Ye-ji. The trailer and teasers that have come out so far promise us a rebellious, spooky love story that we are going to be instantly hooked on to. During the press conference, when Soo-hyun was asked about his working experience with Ye-ji, the 32-year-old actor gushed, "We feel very comfortable with each other normally but when she’s acting in front of the camera, it’s like Go Moon-young immediately comes out. I get goosebumps. I receive energy from her in that way and feel greatly motivated by her.

Ye-ji mirrored her co-star's stance as the 30-year-old actress added, "As he just said, we’re very comfortable together but when he starts acting, he gets incredibly focused. It’s made me think, 'That’s why he's 'The Kim Soo Hyun,'' and he’s a great help to me."

It's Okay to Not Be Okay premieres on June 20, 2020.

