It’s Okay To Not Be Okay plagiarised late Jonghyun’s letter? Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji starrer faces accusation

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay has been accused of plagiarism. Viewers of the show pointed out that a dialogue delivered by Seo Ye Ji in the premiere episode is similar to late Jonghyun’s letter.
As fans prepare to watch the fifth episode of It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, the makers have found themselves mired with a second controversy. Earlier this week, we reported that the show made the news for its bold content. Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC) has received over 50 complaints up until Monday. Now, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay has been accused of plagiarising a letter penned by late Jonghyun to his beloved fans at a solo concert.  

As reported by Korean publication Insight, viewers of the show pointed out that the makers seem to have plagiarised the late singer's note in the first episode, aired on June 20, of It’s Okay To Not Be Okay. For those who have watched it and wonder which scene is in the discussion, let us help you out. In the second episode, Moon Gang Tae (Kim Soo Hyun) crosses paths with Go Moon Young (Seo Ye Ji) in the garden. 

The on-screen author is seen smoking in a no-smoking area. The caregiver requests the writer to put off the cigarette. During the instance, Go Moon Young says, "Do you believe in fate? Fate is nothing special. If you appear when I need you, that’s fate." The interaction left viewers pointing out the eerie similarities with the letter Jonghyun penned. In his letter, he wrote, "So what I’m saying is… I don’t think fate is anything special. What we are is fate." 

The international publication reports the resemblance has left fans accusing the makers of plagiarism on SNS (the social media platform in Korea). However, a few have defended the show suggesting it could be mere coincidence. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below. 

Credits :Insight

