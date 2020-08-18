It’s Okay to Not Be Okay screenwriter REVEALS which Seo Ye Ji & Kim Soo Hyun scene gave her goosebumps

In a recent interview, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay screenwriter Jo Yong revealed her favourite scenes from the series especially an emotional one between Seo Ye-ji and Kim Soo-hyun which gave her goosebumps.

We had a pretty dull weekend as it was the first time since It's Okay to Not Be Okay didn't air an episode for us to be obsessed with. As the show culminated to a happy ending, viewers miss the troublemaker trio - Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun), Ku Mun-yeong (Seo Ye-ji) and Moon Sang-tae (Oh Jung-se). What fans really loved about the series was the complex storyline which boiled over and gave us simple life lessons which we could definitely use during such turbulent times in real life.

In a candid interview, via Soompi and Naver, It's Okay to Not Be Okay's screenwriter Jo Yong spoke candidly about the now-beloved show and how she's still trying to take in just how popular the series got, especially overseas. When asked to choose her favourite scene from the series, Yong picked the final sequence from Ep 6, when Mun-yeong has a nightmare about her mother and yells at Gang-tae to run away from her. Instead, Gang-tae comforts her and stays by her side.

"I got goosebumps the entire time. It was the best performance. Seo Ye-ji got a lot of attention for her beauty, but I think her real charm is the loveliness within her low voice," Yong revealed.

Just like all the fans of It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Yong was also a fan of the bickering scenes between Gang-tae, Mun-yeong and Sang-tae. "Out of those, I really love the sequence where Gang-tae dreams about Sang-tae as a regular employee who suddenly appears in between Gang-tae and Mun-yeong, who are wearing school uniforms," Yong continued and added that she loved how Sang-tae realises through his feelings chart that his younger brother is happy when he is with Mun-yeong and eventually welcomes the latter as a sister into their family.

ALSO READ: It's Okay to Not Be Okay: Park Kyu Young REVEALS why she was thankful to work with Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji

Which was your favourite scene from It's Okay to Not Be Okay? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×