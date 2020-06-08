It’s Okay To Not Be Okay Teaser: Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji send shivers down the spine with a mysterious promo

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay is set to premiere this month. The K-drama series stars Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji in the lead.

TvN is all set to roll out the teaser of their upcoming K-drama series It’s Okay To Not Be Okay releasing this month. The new series stars My Love from the Star's Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji. Soo Hyun plays Moon Kang Tae, a community health worker who is placed in a psychiatric ward. Although he had brief cameos in Crash Landing on You and Hotel Del Luna, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay marks Soo Hyun’s small screen return after 5 years.

He stars opposite Hwarang actress Ye Ji portrays the role of Go Moon Young, a writer who pens children’s storybook writer and poses an antisocial personality disorder. The teasers hint at a dark plotline revolving around fairytales. Their romance is intertwined with fictional tales while dealing with numerous subplots involving Kang Tae's brother. One of the teasers plays out hinting that Kang Tae is running away because of his brother, blaming him for everything that has gone wrong in his life. Kang Tae experiences a series of flashes from his childhood as he realises that he was running away because he wanted to.

In another, viewers are introduced to the dark of Go Moon Young. She confesses she hates flowers that fall out petal by petal but likes Mongolians for they die in one go. Showing her role as the fairytale writer, she talks about destiny, showing that the two lead characters will cross paths.

The eerie tone of the teasers has ignited curiosity. Check it out below:

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” is scheduled to premiere on June 20. Are you excited? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

