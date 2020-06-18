It’s Okay To Not Be Okay: Why it wouldn't be okay to miss the Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji starrer

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay premieres on tvN this weekend. Here are a few reasons why you shouldn't miss Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji starrer.

Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch ended last weekend, clearing our schedule to embrace a new show this weekend. While there are numerous shows that can be watched as we try to get over the SBS drama, there is one series we are eagerly waiting for. If you haven't guessed from the headline, tvN is all set to release its new series It’s Okay To Not Be Okay. The K-drama has fans excited for it marks the return of Kim Soo Hyun. While that is a reason enough to watch It's Okay To Not Be Okay, here a few other reasons to convince you to watch the strange and unique love story. Check it out below:

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Soo Hyun!

Yes, that was a cheer for the actor. Kim Soo Hyun returns for his first drama since his military enlistment ended. In a recent press interaction regarding the show, director Park Shin Woo was asked if there was a particular reason behind casting Soo Hyun for the show. "What specific reason would I need to cast Kim Soo Hyun? Do I even need to say?” he said, as reported by Soompi. As for Soo Hyun's decision to pick this series as his comeback, the actor the title caught his attention. "The character Moon Kang Tae has been hurt a lot, and I wanted to resonate with people by conveying his pain. I’m going to do a good job of explaining his healing process," he said.

The theme:

The series has been described as a "healing romance that resembles a storybook fantasy." A recent poster described the series as “A kind of weird romantic comedy about love.”Going by the series' trailer and the obvious giveaway of the title, the series will revolve around accepting yourself and others the way they are. The series is also expected to focus on the importance of mental health. "The core message of the drama is, ‘You have to look at people as they are,'” the director recently said. The approach is also a tad different. The trailers hint at a dark twist to fairytales, making it a realistic approach to life. Fun trivia: The show in Korean is called "Psycho But It's Okay."

Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji's chemistry:

The two stars ooze of attractive chemistry. Although it was merely teased in trailers and photos, we would want to see how their equation on the show turns out to be. While the chemistry on-screen will play out this weekend. Seo Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun reveal they were comfortable off-screen as well. "We feel very comfortable with each other normally, but when she’s acting in front of the camera, it’s like Go Moon Young immediately comes out. I get goosebumps," Soo Hyun said. "We’re very comfortable together, but when he starts acting, he gets incredibly focused. It’s made me think, ‘That’s why he’s ‘The Kim Soo Hyun,’ and he’s a great help to me," Ye Ji said.

Oh Jung Se's character looks intriguing:

The trailers have established that Oh Jung Se plays Soo Hyun's brother who has autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Essaying the role could be taxing for both Jung Se and Soo Hyun. However, this also means we will have several emotional moments featuring the two on-screen brothers. “I actually don’t have any brothers, so I thought it would be difficult but once we got started, a lot of good emotions have built up working with Kim Soo Hyun," Jung Se said at a recent press conference. “My chemistry with Oh Jung Se is definitely a ten out of ten,” Soo Hyun said. “He’s totally focusing on his character even when cameras aren’t rolling, and I find myself automatically calling him my older brother. I really like that," he added.

Kim Soo Hyun's wish:

The actor confessed that he hopes the show would surpass a viewership rating of 15 percent. While that might not technically be a "reason" to watch but we could watch it to show him our support of his return, right?

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” premieres on June 20.

Check out the trailers below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: 56th Baeksang Arts Awards: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay's Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji amongst star studded presenters

Credits :Soompi

Share your comment ×