It’s Okay to Not Be Okay's Poster: Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji will get you excited for the weird romantic comedy

Get ready to be left enchanted in a complex maze of a weird romantic comedy about love as evidenced by the new poster of the upcoming K-drama, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. Check out the poster featuring Kim Soo-hyun, Seo Ye-ji, Oh Jung-se and Park Kyu-young below.

Now that The World of the Married and The King: Eternal Monarch are officially over, it's time to get addicted to another K-drama, which is It's Okay to Not Be Okay. This tvN drama marks the return of Kim Soo-hyun, who completed his mandatory military training in 2019. Soo-hyun is paired opposite Seo Ye-ji and along with the onscreen couple, we also have the talented Oh Jung-se and Park Kyu Young. It's Okay to Not Be Okay has been described as a healing romance that resembles a storybook fantasy as the story centers on Moon Kang-tae, a health worker at a psychiatric ward and Go Moon-young, a children's book author who suffers from antisocial personality disorder.

While both run away from love, a chance encounter sees the two grow closer and even heal each other over their miseries. Moreover, we have Moon Sang-tae, who plays Kang-tae's brother suffering from autism spectrum disorder and Nam Joo-ri, who is a nurse and has a crush on Sang-tae. If the storyline has not yet got you excited for the upcoming drama then the new poster, featuring the main cast, will surely reel you in. According to Soompi, the poster is shot at Moon-young's office and writing space as one can tell from her commanding presence in the boss' chair.

Check out the new poster for It's Okay to Not Be Okay below:

We're totally ready for "a kind of weird romantic comedy about love" with Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji as the next onscreen couple to obsess over!

A source from the drama shared with Soompi, "We put a lot of work into the drama set in order to best reflect the concept and atmosphere of the drama. Seeing the actors on set is like seeing a scene straight out of a fairytale. Their chemistry is great, and you can look forward to the first episode of the drama."

It's Okay to Not Be Okay premieres on June 20, 2020.

