‘It Seems Insane’: Adam Goldberg Who Played Chandler’s Rebound Roommate Eddie Reflects On Friends' Lack Of Diversity

Adam Goldberg made a memorable cameo on Friends as Chandler’s rebound roommate Eddie who drove the former crazy with his bizarre antics. In an interview with The Independent, the actor reflected on NBC's famous sitcom and pointed out its lack of representation. “In terms of diversity, looking back, it seems insane,” he told the outlet.

He explained that characters become relevant irrespective of their race yet it was an established norm that the show lacked diversity. The actor revealed that he previously complained about Italians being able to play Jewish characters and expressed discontent over feedback which described him as not “all American” enough. “The entire culture was like that, and television was just an amplification of that culture,” he added.

This isn’t the first time the show’s diversity deficit has been in the discussions. Creators and actors have often acknowledged and addressed the issue in various interviews. In an interview with Deadline in 2022, show creator Marta Kauffman confessed to feeling “embarrassed” by the sitcom’s focus on straight, white twentysomethings.

David Scwimmer who portrayed Ross Geller, campaigned to let his character date a woman of color which led to casting of Aisha Tyler as his one and only Black girlfriend Charlie Wheeler. Lisa Kudrow who played the titular and idiosyncratic Phoebe Buffay said in an interview that the modern version of Friends would include a “more diverse” cast.

Goldberg nearly turned down his now-iconic role opposite Mathew Perry because he was admittedly a “snob” about the show. When his agents called him to do the role two days prior to the shooting, he recalled saying “ ‘No way. I’m not doing that show.’ And my agent was like, ‘Yes, you are.'”

Nevertheless, he ended up doing the part and is quite content with his decision. “I’m so happy to be part of the show’s legacy. I love it. I think about all those guys,” he said. Goldberg—who appeared in three episodes of season three—reflected on his experience working with Perry. “When you’re working with somebody like Matt, who has such great comedy chops, your game just gets elevated,” he said. “I remember just joking around a lot, having a lot of really quick repartee,” Goldberg added.