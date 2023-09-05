'It should never be a shoo-in': When Joe Jonas lost his role as Spider-Man to Andrew Garfield in USD 758 million movie

Once upon a time, Joe Jonas was going to play a superhero. It would have been a crossover we could only dream of. But it might've been true, as there were chances that Peter Parker was almost a Camp Rock crossover character, as last year the Sucker singer revealed he had auditioned for the MCU’s The Amazing Spider-Man. Shocking right? However, Jonas did not get to play the role, which was later given to Andrew Garfield, who did a wonderful job with the character. Although the singer didn’t feel bad about the decision, he was super pumped when Garfield had gotten the part.

Joe Jonas revealed he had auditioned for The Amazing Spider-Man

In 2022, on Just for Variety podcast, pop icon Joe Jonas had stated that he had auditioned for the part of a Marvel superhero in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man before Andrew Garfield was casted.

He said, "I remember years ago when I was up for Spider-Man, and I was so excited because it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one. I remember going back for callbacks being a big deal at the time, and the director used to be a music video director. So I said, 'I've got it in here.'"

Marc Webb, the director of The Amazing Spider-Man, has also directed music videos for Miley Cyrus, Fergie, and the bands No Doubt, Maroon 5, and Green Day. Webb made his feature-directing debut with 500 Days of Summer.

Jonas further added, "In the moment, you're either destroyed or defeated. But you realize [the actor who was cast] was fantastic. But guess what? I enjoy auditioning, putting myself out there, and having to prove myself. It should never be a foregone conclusion for anyone.”

Jonas was then working on the period piece Devotion. He said, "I obviously enjoy acting and have always wanted to get back into it. And it was exactly like any other audition. I put myself on tape and called myself back on tape, met the director, J.D. [Dillard], we discussed the project, and it went from there. When you have a wife like Sophie Turner, who is a phenomenal actress, filming you and directing you through it, you have to bring your A-game."

He further revealed, “She is my worst critic. Yes, I'm going to be worried, but she's going to be really helpful, and what a terrific acting coach to lead me through this. And I have her to thank for it."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly headed for a divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who have been married for four years, are said to be divorcing. According to TMZ, Jonas has sought guidance from divorce experts in Los Angeles, signaling that his marriage with Turner may be coming to an end.

According to sources close to the couple, they had been dealing with serious problems for nearly six months. Many people are surprised by this update, given their public appearances and mutual support, especially Turner's participation at Joe Jonas’s recent concerts. Despite such rumors, Joe Jonas posted a photo today with his wedding ring on.

