‘It still hurts’ Chris Rock finally addresses Will Smith Oscars slap in Netflix comedy special; DEETS here

Published on Mar 05, 2023
On Saturday, Chris Rock performed a new Netflix live comedy special titled Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. In this show, he addresses the controversial Will Smith Oscars incident which left everyone flabbergasted. In the previous year's Oscars, Smith slapped Rock on stage at the live ceremony because the latter joked about his wife. Here are more details about Chris Rock's reaction to this whole incident.

Chris Rock on 2022 Oscars incident

Early during the show, Rock joked that people who say that words hurt have not been punched in the face by anyone. He later said that he is not trying to trigger anyone.

At the Netflix comedy special, Chris Rock addressed the previous year slap incident in greater depth and said that he is not a victim. Rock said, ‘not a victim, baby; you'll never see me on Oprah or Gayle, crying. You will never see it. Never gonna happen.’        

Chris Rock continued that he go slapped at the Oscars by this ‘moth*rfu*ker’ and people keep asking him whether it hurts. Rock said that the slapping incident still hurts nearly one year later. He further pointed out the difference between his and Smith’s size in comparison.   

Earlier Chris Rock has not addressed the slapping incident in the interviews or on social media but he had referenced it a few times during his comedy tour.

After receiving a huge internet backlash Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock for his outburst and has also resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science. He was also banned from Oscars for ten years.  

