‘It sucks something from you’: Tim Burton finds AI version of his characters ‘disturbing’

Over the summer, an article published by Buzzfeed gained widespread attention for its use of AI technology to transform cherished Disney characters into the iconic Tim Burton aesthetic. Characters like Elsa from "Frozen" and Princess Aurora from "Sleeping Beauty" were reimagined as if they were part of Burton's stop-motion masterpiece, "Corpse Bride." However, the viral article did not amuse Tim Burton himself.

Tim Burton's reaction

In a recent interview with The Independent, Tim Burton reacted with horror to the AI-generated renditions of his signature style. He described the experience as profoundly unsettling, likening it to the belief in certain cultures that taking a person's picture can strip them of their soul. Burton elaborated, saying, "What it does is it sucks something from you. It takes something from your soul or psyche; that is very disturbing, especially if it has to do with you. It’s like a robot taking your humanity, your soul."

ALSO READ: Dumbo Movie Review: Tim Burton's live action directorial is a feast for the senses

A trend in AI and Art

The practice of merging AI technology with the work of celebrated artists has become a social media phenomenon. AI-generated videos that reimagine iconic franchises like "Star Wars" or "The Lord of the Rings" in the style of renowned directors, such as Wes Anderson, have gone viral in recent months. When questioned about these AI recreations during his press tour for "Asteroid City," Anderson expressed his disinterest and reluctance to engage with them, emphasizing a desire to maintain his artistic identity.

Tim Burton, currently promoting an upcoming art exhibition of his work at the Museo Nazionale del Cinema in Turin, is in the spotlight for his candid critique of AI artistry. While his eagerly awaited film, "Beetlejuice 2," remains on hold due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, Burton's concerns highlight the ongoing dialogue about the intersection of AI and artistic expression.

ALSO READ: James Gunn deletes Facebook after his controversial comments on Christopher Nolan, Tim Burton resurface; Here's what happened