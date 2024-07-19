‘It Surprised Me ’: Keanu Reeves Opens Up About His Thoughts While Writing First Novel

Trigger Warning: This article references death.

We have seen Keanu Reeves in action on screen. However, the star is also a genius with deep thinking capabilities. Talking about the novel that he is working on, the Speed actor opened up about what he thinks and how he found himself while writing The Book of Elsewhere.

Keanu Reeves’ first novel would be set in the universe of BRZRKR, the comic book series created by The Matrix star himself.

Keanu Reeves about The Book of Elsewhere

Keanu Reeves has come up with a new adventure. Not on screen but in the books. The Book of Elsewhere will be the first ever novel by Reeves, which is set in the universe of the famous comic book series BRZRKR.

Talking about it, the John Wick actor opened up about his thought process while working on the novel. During an interview with The New York Times, Reeves stated, “It surprised me in the creative act, what gets revealed to oneself."

The acclaimed actor then went on to add that, as he has issues related to his past, including his mother and father, “I think about death."

Talking about the philosophical side in his novel, the 47 Ronin actor stated that he might not understand the violence that the real world is gripped with. He opened up, stating that although people know that we are going to die, we still keep killing each other over things that are not of much importance.

Reeves then added that he thinks of the wonders in the world about how we all got here, asking himself, “Who are we?”

Further talking about the role of technology in human life, Reeves added that he doesn't understand the meaning of rushing to leave this planet and be digitized in the future. He continued that instead of all of this digitization, he wonders about love and the power that it holds.

He then asked why death is feared so much and why love has become weak in this world, even though it is the most important and strongest emotion on the planet.

About BRZRKR

BRZRKR is a famous comic series created and written by Keanu Reeves. The comic is being adapted into a live-action project along with an anime series being developed by Netflix.

Both these projects will star Reeves. Meanwhile, the actor's new novel, The Book of Elsewhere, focuses on an 80,000-year-old warrior. He is called Unute who is also known as B.

