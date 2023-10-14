‘It took me a while to let go of the fear’: Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian opens up about urgent fetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Travis Barker, was recently on the cover of Vanity Fair Italia and talked about her pregnancy journey, including an "urgent fetal surgery" experience she went through early last month.

Kourtney Kardashian's positive mindset

In the interview, the 44-year-old Poosh founder spoke about her post-surgery emotional shift. She said, "Right after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying. Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers."

Scary moments for Kourtney Kardashian

Sources close to Kardashian said that she grappled with fear after learning that her baby required surgery. Fortunately, she is now doing well and is at home, recovering with her husband Travis by her side. Her mother, Kris Jenner, was also there during this challenging period.

Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy announcement

Kardashian and Barker revealed their pregnancy news back in June during one of Barker's concerts. In a heartwarming gesture like Blink-182's All the Small Things music video, Kardashian held up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant."

Kardashian is already mother to sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, as well as daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. Barker is a father to son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

