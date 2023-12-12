"It took that slap for me to see I will never leave him": Jada Pinkett Smith makes surprising comments about the infamous Oscar slap
Jada Pinkett Smith addresses the Oscars slap incident, revealing its impact on her marriage with Will Smith.
Last year, Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, leaving a shocking impression on the world. Rock cracked a joke comparing Jada’s hair to Demi Moore’s appearance in G.I. Jane. It was immediately after that, that Will went on stage and slapped him.
Addressing all of this in a recent interview, Jada Smith spoke about the infamous Oscar slap and how it played an important role in saving her marriage and made her realize she would never leave Will Smith.
Will Smith slapped Chris Rock live on stage at the 2022 Academy Awards
The 94th Academy Awards will be remembered for a jaw-dropping scene when Will Smith stormed onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock on the face. Chris Rock while presenting the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature made a joke about a possible G.I Jane sequel about Jada Pinket Smith’s bald head.
Will Smith has publicly apologized to Chris Rock. However, the debate continues as some viewers saw the slap as an overreaction to a joke while others pointed out the decades-long personal history of the actors.
Jada Pinkett Smith acknowledged the Oscars slap as the factor that saved her marriage
In an interview with Daily Mail, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, that was the moment she realized she would never divorce Will and brought her a fresh outlook on their bond.
She said: “It took that slap for me to see I will never leave him.”
She added: “After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”
As both Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith had publicly addressed they haven’t been romantically inclined for the past 6 years, and her statements about the slap being the savior of their marriage added to the weirdness of the situation.
