‘It Was A Big Decision’: Olivia Munn Reveals She Underwent Hysterectomy As Part Of Breast Cancer Treatment

There's a popular saying that goes, Health is wealth, and it seems Olivia Munn fully embraces this belief. In a recent chat with Vogue, Munn revealed details about yet another major surgery. She further shared that, on top of undergoing a double mastectomy for breast cancer, she opted for a hysterectomy as part of an overall approach to combating the aggressive cancer.

"It was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family," Munn said. Prior to surgery, Munn was experiencing debilitating exhaustion from a medication meant to suppress estrogen, the hormone that could potentially cause the cancer to recur.

More details about Olivia Munn's surgery and freezing eggs

Olivia Munn further said that the surgery did cause her to have a real breakdown, and her friends kept assuring her that Malcom (her son, whom she shares with her partner, comedian John Mulaney), is not going to remember this. She also got personal and shared that she froze her eggs in anticipation of her treatment.

Furthermore, Munn said that after her diagnosis, she and her partner, John, opted for another round of egg retrievals, hoping for success. While going through this, they deliberated on their family plans, as the star had already gone through egg retrieval procedures previously, at ages 39 and 33.

However, recognizing very low rates of success, they remained hopeful to produce at least one healthy embryo, and fortunately,, after the first attempt, they attained two healthy embryos.

Olivia Munn on her thoughts about surrogacy

While Munn didn’t share specific plans for a second child with Mulaney, Munn said she’s ready to work with a surrogate. Furthermore, she shared her thoughts on the procedure of surrogacy and said, "With a surrogate, you have to try to go find a version of yourself somewhere out in the world. Somebody that you trust as much as yourself to live their life as a pregnant woman the same way that you would. But a surrogate isn’t a scary prospect to me anymore because there’s nothing I can do."

Munn also added that she does not have the ability to carry a baby anymore, so if she and her partner decide to expand their family, then this looks like a good option for her. Munn announced her breast cancer diagnosis on March 13 in an Instagram post, explaining she got an MRI after her doctor found her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool to be 37%. The MRI found Luminal B cancer, "an aggressive, fast-moving cancer," in both breasts.

