'It was a bit patchy, It stinks': When Emily Blunt shared what she regrets about her wedding to John Krasinski

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been married for over ten years, but the Devil Wears Prada actress wishes she could change one aspect of their wedding. The award-winning British actress married actor-director John Krasinski in Como, Italy, in July 2010. At the time, it was claimed that she donned a tailored cream chiffon Marchesa gown and celebrated with guests including George Clooney. However, during an interview in 2020, Blunt acknowledged that one part of her wedding day grooming was a blunder.

Emily Blunt revealed a rash decision she made at her wedding

In 2020, Emily Blunt appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and reminisced about her wedding day, confessing that she had some regrets about her bridal makeup.

She told James Corden, "I got a bad spray tan, and I would probably change that. I think I look at the pictures, and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin color."

Corden, who was curious about the degree of orange she was referring to, asked Blunt to elucidate. She replied, "It was a do-it-yourself project; why was I on a budget on my wedding day? Why? It was a little patchy. It ! It was also an extremely hot day, so if you sweat and have a spray tan, wear white. Simply dripping orange. It was dreadful."

Emily Blunt revealed she was about to be a pop star

Switching gears, the Cats actor was curious about Blunt’s early playing days and the female band she used to be in. To James Corden’s amazement, the Devil Wears Prada actress said, "No, [it was] an unofficial one. I mean, we were big at my school. We were probably named Harmonious or something."

In another interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live the same year, Blunt revealed that she was on the verge of being a pop sensation back in the day. She joked with host Jimmy Kimmel that she "could have been Britney [Spears]" but lacked the dance ability to make it. The Devil Wears Prada actress didn't know she wanted to be a pop singer until she heard some advice from a famous co-star.

Blunt recalled, "I was doing a play. My first job was with Judi Dench, the Dame, and she was incredible and wonderful to me. And I went to her for guidance because I was really anxious about this job because I didn't know what was right for me and I didn't think that was right for me, and she was like, 'Oh no, sweetie. You can't have it both ways. You can't act while doing that. She talked me out of doing it."

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster film Oppenheimer, which garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audience.

