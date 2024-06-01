‘It Was A Bunch Of Things': Gypsy Rose Blanchard Weighs In On Her Divorce With Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reconciled with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker after her divorce from spouse Ryan Anderson, although she did not desert him for her ex.

Blanchard, 32, told US Weekly on Wednesday, May 29, that Urker "honestly wasn't" the reason she divorced Anderson in April. However, she said that her friendship with Urker was a point of contention in her marriage.

She claimed to have felt insecure for a long time. Two weeks before her wedding, she called Ken. She often thought about Ken, but her marriage came first. Even though she didn't abandon Ryan for Ken, this caused complications. After that, she realized they were still in love.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard: a journey of redemption

Blanchard first met Anderson and Urker while in jail. She was jailed for the second-degree murder of her mother, Claudine Dee Dee Blanchard. Her mother allegedly mistreated her during her childhood.

Gypsy was freed in December 2023 after serving seven years. Her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, who killed Dee Dee in 2015 after plotting the crime with Gypsy, was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018. He is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of release.

Gypsy and Urker met via a penfriend service. In 2018, a year after becoming engaged, they split up. In 2022, Gypsy got married to Anderson while she was still incarcerated. She told Us that her and Anderson's breakup was caused by several events, which are shown in her new Lifetime documentary, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup.

She clarified that the choice was made after taking into account several variables. Her need for happiness and her dissatisfaction were two of these. She thinks a lot of women can identify with wanting a fulfilling relationship but also realizing they're not happy in it.

A closer look at Gypsy Rose Blanchard's relationship journey

Gypsy doesn't harbor any animosity toward Anderson, even though their union didn't work out. She clarified that the April restraining order she filed was not a no-contact order but rather one for financial reasons.

She said that since filing for divorce, they had not communicated as much. They've decided to pause communication to give themselves more time to heal, even though she still sends her best wishes to him.

They both wish each other well as they proceed through the divorce process. She is still optimistic that they will be able to look back on their time together with fond memories, even with the lingering pain.

Gypsy intends to apply the lessons she gained from her marriage to Anderson to this new chapter in her life. Gypsy announced her relationship with Urker in April.

She clarified that she and Ken were too young and inexperienced to be in a committed relationship when they first met. They're trying it again now that they've been apart for some time.

Gypsy’s using her past relationships—especially her marriage to Ryan—to inform how she approaches this new one. She is convinced about upholding mutual respect and setting clear boundaries.

She chuckles and says she has to get her divorce finalized before she thinks about getting married again. Right now, they are going pretty slowly. Gypsy said she was confident in her ability to be a good mother and that she hoped to have children in the future. She also thinks Ken would make a fantastic father. They can't wait to see where their relationship goes.

