‘It Was A Flash Forward’: Jon Stewart Opens Up About His Experience Of Going Back To Daily Show

Jon Stewart returned to the late-night show that made him famous—we are talking about none other than The Daily Show back in February 2024. Tom Segura sat down with Stewart in June 2024 on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast and indulged in a candid chat.

Upon being questioned how he felt coming back, “Super weird,” Stewart responded. “Imagine it was a flash forward,” Stewart told Segura.

“Have you ever seen those memes where a group of friends will take a picture, and then they’ll get together again 30 years later and take the same picture? So I’d been gone for, like, nine years. A lot of the people that I worked with are still there." Furthermore, Stewart also went into detail and shared his feelings about being back and his thoughts on the show's future.

Jon Stewart opened up about his comeback, aging and much more

Jon Stewart opened up about coming back to the show after 10 years and said it took him some time to get used to the shooting process and adapt to being in front of the camera. "We’re having total fun banging out the script. I’m getting really excited. I put the suit on, put the makeup on, sat down at the desk, and the camera came up and looked at the monitor," he said.

Furthermore, Stewart also highlighted how age plays a big factor, and with time, an era of actors and showmanship comes to an end and the young lot of stars take over, It's like the natural process of erosion and dehydration, he added.

Jon Stewart shared his feelings about working with young comedians on the show

Speaking of young comedians on the show, Tom Segura asked Stewart how the crew felt about the host returning to the show. Stewart said he naturally tries to make people feel comfortable and that returning had a positive vibe for him.

He went on to say that it has been nine years and add the pandemic to this mix which is why he has been 'self-isolating'.

Later, Stewart also added that with his return, the show felt like it went through a reboot. Later, the host also admitted that eventually, somebody else would have to take on the host duties on the show and replace him, but right now it's all about getting over the election year.

