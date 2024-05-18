'It Was a Great Experience Working With You': Tom Cruise Praises Maverick Co-star Glen Powell Amid Hit Man Promotions

Tom Cruise is making headlines for praising American actor Glen Powell. The two had previously worked together in the 2022 action drama film Top Gun: Maverick.

Powell was honored to be inducted into the Texas Hall of Fame recently, and Cruise showered his blessing on the actor and congratulated him on his achievements.

Cruise pre-recorded the tape in which he praised Powell for his recent accomplishments. In addition, his upcoming film co-star Adria Arjona also praised his incredible acting talents during his Texas Hall of Fame induction celebration at Troublemaker Studios on May 15, 2024.

Tom Cruise paid tribute to Glen Powell for his Texas Hall of Fame honor

Tom Cruise is an actor par excellence who often shakes the audience with his incredible stunt work and acting knacks on the silver screen. Cruise is also a down-to-earth star who never shied away from praising his co-stars for their work.

The 61-year-old actor recently paid tribute to his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell for being inducted into the Texas Hall of Fame in a pre-recorded tape.

On the tape, Cruise praised Powell while congratulating him on his latest accomplishment. Per THR, the actor said, “Congratulations, Glen, on the incredible honor of being inducted into the Film Hall of Fame in the country of Texas."

He further expressed his views on previously sharing the silver screen with him: “It was a great experience working with you on Top Gun: Maverick and to see all that you have created since. And Glen, I have to say your Texas-sized talent is only matched by your Texas-sized heart."

Cruise then hinted at their future collaboration, noting, "I look forward to working with you again. Enjoy the rest of your evening, and enjoy this well-deserved celebration of you, my friend.”

Adria Arjona expresses admiration for Glen Powell

Glen Powell was recently honored and inducted into the Texas Hall of Fame, hosted by the Austin Film Society. In addition, the event coincided with the screening of his upcoming Netflix romantic action comedy film Hit Man, held in Austin on May 15, the same day he received his honor.

While several industry actors praised Powell for his recent achievement, his Hit Man movie co-star Adria Arjona also paid tribute to the actor.

Per the outlet, she said, “I want to make something really clear: This isn’t your summer, Glen; this is the Glen Powell decade. Glen is not just incredibly good-looking with, like, 13 abs—I don’t know, I personally haven’t counted. He shapeshifts, and it’s impossible to predict what he’ll do next. He’s a creator. He’s a writer and producer. He’s funny, and, man, is he smart. He’s one of the hardest working people I know."