‘It Was A Great Gig’: Jeremy Renner Offers Drew Barrymore Lipstick Advice While Recalling Working At Department Store

Jeremy Renner is one of the most hardworking actors in the film industry. The actor has sustained his star power since he stepped into showbiz in 1995, making his film debut in National Lampoon's Senior Trip. However, before he became a successful A-list star, he had his fair share of ups and downs.

Renner recently appeared on the hugely popular talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. The actor recalled that he had worked at a cosmetic counter at a department store before kickstarting his acting career in the film industry. In addition, Renner offers Barrymore some tips on how to apply lipstick.

Jeremy Renner revealed he used to work at a department store

Jeremy Renner recently recalled working on department store cosmetic counters in the 1990s before he became an actor. On The Drew Barrymore Show, Renner shared that he used to work on weekends at the Lancome beauty counter while giving auditions for movies and shows all week.

In the episode, Barrymore asked the actor about his past job, mentioning she heard he used to work at a place teaching women how to apply lipstick. Renner shared that he got a job because of someone he knew from modeling fragrances at a mall, noting at the time, he was acting as Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz and did his own makeup.

Advertisement

The actor further revealed his unique perspective on beauty and shared that he wanted to understand what makes a woman feel beautiful even without makeup and how to show her inner beauty using makeup tools.

The Bourne Legacy movie star explained, "I had a different principle of what beauty is right... a different connective tissue to red lipstick or whatever it is. I wanna know what made a woman feel beautiful without it and how do I express her beauty inside with these tools."

ALSO READ: “Recovery Will Be Until I'm Out Of This Old Hot Mess of a Body”: Jeremy Renner Opens Up About His Recovery Process

Jeremy Renner offers Drew Barrymore lipstick advice

During the episode, Drew Barrymore asked Jeremy Renner what advice he would give her if she were to put on red lipstick. After asking for tips, she started applying lipstick.

Renner shared, "If it's a lipliner, I’d put it all over your lips so it's lasting because it’s more matte and less oily. I probably wouldn’t even use a lipstick personally; I'd use a lip gloss so it gives it a little shine."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jeremy Renner Reveals Reasons Behind Skipping Third Mission: Impossible Film; Hints At Possible Return In The Future

He added, "I did makeup...wow, it ended up being for eight years," adding, "I started up in Modesto, then I moved down to Los Angeles with that job. It was a great gig."

Jeremy Renner continued talking about that job, noting that he used to work at department stores on weekends, audition for film and TV roles all week, and then do makeup for women on weekends, expressing, "It was awesome."