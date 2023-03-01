‘It was a great relief’, Shakira opens up about her collaboration with Bizarrap; DETAILS here

Reportedly, Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53 disses her ex-partner Gerard Piqué who has been allegedly cheating on the Waka Waka singer with Clara Chia Marti . The lyrics of Shakira’s song loosely translates to how she is out of league and how it is like swapping Ferrari with Twingo or replacing Rolex with Casio. Gerard Piqué responded to this by showing up in a Twingo and wearing a Casio watch.

Shakira opens up about her collaboration with Bizarrap in her first interview since releasing the song. The singer says that this song was a chance to express herself and feel the pain which made her emotionally empowered.

Shakira on her collaboration with Bizarrap

In an interview with Enrique Acevedo Shakira says that she would be in a very different place if she had not created Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53. This title track was released on January 11 and talked about her breakup with the former soccer player Gerard Piqué. The singer said that the change she felt before entering the studio and after leaving the studio was significant. Shakira continues that she was grateful to Biza who gave the Waka Waka singer opportunity and space to vent what was important for her recovery process.

Shakira explained that her collaboration with Bizarrap was a suggestion from her 10 year old son Milan. Milan said to Shakira that she has to do some kind of collaboration with Bizzarap as he is Argentina's God. Therefore, the singer thanked her son as through him she got to know about the producer’s work.

Shakira also talked about how she has always been dependent on men and always thought that women require men to complete her family. The singer says that now she feels complete as she has started to depend on herself and even has two children who depend on her.