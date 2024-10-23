‘It Was A Horrible Thing’: Liam Neeson Recalls How His Family Supported Him After Wife Natasha Richardson's Death

Liam Neeson’s former wife, Natasha Richardson, tragically passed away in 2009 from blunt-force trauma after a fatal skiing accident, leaving a huge void in his life. However, the Schindler's List actor will forever be grateful to his family who “pulled together” at the time of crisis.

“It was a horrible thing to happen,” Neeson told PEOPLE recalling the incident. He first met the Parent Trap actress while working on the 1993 Broadway production of Anna Christie and tied the knot in 1994. One fatal day, Neeson became a single father to their children Micheál and Daniel, who were teens at the time.

Since then, the Retribution actor’s primary focus has been “making sure they were okay.” When the crisis hit, “that Irish working-class need to just take any job that was going” became his coping mechanism. His mother-in-law, Oscar-winning actress Vanessa Redgrave, and sister-in-law stepped up as his support system. “We were fortunate in lots of ways,” he recalled.

Fifteen years later, his grown-up sons still have a close relationship with their dad and live close by in New York City. They often hang out to binge-watch films and TV shows together, and Neeson revealed his current favorite show to be Nicole Kidman’s latest Netflix hit, The Perfect Couple.

The Taken actor’s eldest son, Micheál, followed in his dad’s footsteps in acting and even had the privilege of sharing the screen with him in the 2020 comedy-drama Made in Italy. According to the actor, their son carrying their legacy would have pleased Richardson if she were alive. “I think Natasha would be proud. I hope so,” he said.

Speaking to the outlet, the Oscar-nominated actor also reflected on his iconic career, what catapulted him into acting, and how he became an action hero in his midlife. “It just seemed to have touched something in the psychic nerve of moviegoing audiences,” he said about his blockbuster 2009 film Taken.

His upcoming action drama film, Absolution, revolves around the life of a boxer diagnosed with CTE and his struggles in his new reality. It is set to hit the theaters on November 1.