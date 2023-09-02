'It was a little date night for them': Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend US open as Coco Gauff fangirls

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber left everyone starstruck when they made a surprise appearance at the US Open to cheer on a 19-year-old Coco Gauff. Here's what happened.

Written by Apoorva Rastogi Published on Sep 02, 2023   |  10:02 PM IST  |  328
Instagram
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted attended the US Open on Friday
  • The couple were seen cheering for Coco- Gauff, who later on revealed she's Bieber's fan

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were recently spotted supporting Coco Gauff at the US Open. The duo have been out and about on dates and casual outings in the last few days. And the couple decided to make a date night out of Gauff's match against Belgium’s Elise Mertens on Friday. Everyone was surprised to see the duo at the arena, would be a huge understatement. The American player herself addressed the duo and fangirled her heart out. Here's what went down.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (Instagram)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Biber attend US Open

The singer and Hailey were seen in attendance at the US Open, showing their support for 19-year-old Coco Gauff as she competed against Belgium's Elise Mertens in the third round of the tournament on September 1. Bieber was spotted wearing a peculiar dotted baseball cap, and huge-pink-rimmed sunglasses, for the match along with blue jeans and a white vest. In contrast, the Rhodes Skin founder looked chick as always, in a black leather jacket that she combined with a white tank top and eye-catching gold statement earrings. 

The duo looked highly hyped as they witnessed Gauff maintaining her aspirations of winning her first grand slam by defeating Mertens with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. During intense rallies, the couple was witnessed leaping with excitement, and they even received a special acknowledgment from herself after she won the match.

ALSO READ: 'We just like to hang out': Hailey Bieber reveals 'Canadian' things she does with husband Justin Bieber in his home town

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber (Instagram)

Coco Gauff fangirls over the duo

The tennis player confessed that she was "starstruck with Justin Bieber," the winning athlete shared with the audience after her match. "Never Say Never’ was one of my favorite songs when I was a kid. And then ‘Baby, Oh Baby’… I could go through all his songs. And then Hailey coming too — I guess it was a little date night for them which is really cool." The 19-year-old even took to her Instagram to post, "He was pumped. I love it," alongside a picture of the singer cheering. The couple sat in a box alongside tennis star Frances Tiafoe, who played at Louis Armstrong Stadium earlier in the night, and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

ALSO READ:  'We love a supportive hubby': Justin Bieber flaunts sweatshirt with wife Hailey's name, couple enjoys helicopter ride as fans call them 'soulmates'

Advertisement

FAQs

Is Hailey Justin's wife?
Yes
What does Hailey Bieber G tattoo mean?
An homage to Georgia, the daughter of pastor Chad Veach, who was diagnosed with a rare brain disorder called lissencephaly
How did Justin Bieber meet Hailey?
As a fan backstage
About The Author
Apoorva Rastogi
Apoorva Rastogi

Apoorva has been a pop-culture fanatic for so long that at this point her brain remembers random memes better than the E... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!