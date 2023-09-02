'It was a little date night for them': Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend US open as Coco Gauff fangirls

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber were recently spotted supporting Coco Gauff at the US Open. The duo have been out and about on dates and casual outings in the last few days. And the couple decided to make a date night out of Gauff's match against Belgium’s Elise Mertens on Friday. Everyone was surprised to see the duo at the arena, would be a huge understatement. The American player herself addressed the duo and fangirled her heart out. Here's what went down.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Biber attend US Open

The singer and Hailey were seen in attendance at the US Open, showing their support for 19-year-old Coco Gauff as she competed against Belgium's Elise Mertens in the third round of the tournament on September 1. Bieber was spotted wearing a peculiar dotted baseball cap, and huge-pink-rimmed sunglasses, for the match along with blue jeans and a white vest. In contrast, the Rhodes Skin founder looked chick as always, in a black leather jacket that she combined with a white tank top and eye-catching gold statement earrings.

The duo looked highly hyped as they witnessed Gauff maintaining her aspirations of winning her first grand slam by defeating Mertens with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. During intense rallies, the couple was witnessed leaping with excitement, and they even received a special acknowledgment from herself after she won the match.

ALSO READ: 'We just like to hang out': Hailey Bieber reveals 'Canadian' things she does with husband Justin Bieber in his home town

Coco Gauff fangirls over the duo

The tennis player confessed that she was "starstruck with Justin Bieber," the winning athlete shared with the audience after her match. "Never Say Never’ was one of my favorite songs when I was a kid. And then ‘Baby, Oh Baby’… I could go through all his songs. And then Hailey coming too — I guess it was a little date night for them which is really cool." The 19-year-old even took to her Instagram to post, "He was pumped. I love it," alongside a picture of the singer cheering. The couple sat in a box alongside tennis star Frances Tiafoe, who played at Louis Armstrong Stadium earlier in the night, and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

ALSO READ: 'We love a supportive hubby': Justin Bieber flaunts sweatshirt with wife Hailey's name, couple enjoys helicopter ride as fans call them 'soulmates'