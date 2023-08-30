'It was a little irritating': Suits creator recalls when Meghan Markle's script was changed on demand from the Royal Family

Meghan Markle's relationship with Prince Harry caused some problems for the creator of Suits. Markle was still an integral part of the USA Network sitcom when she started since the now-Duke of Succex, but it didn't take long for things to get more serious between the two, and in turn, validated more involvement of the Royal Family. In a recent interview, the creator of the hit show revealed that the royals across the pond had started to tweak his script and omit things they didn't like.

Aaron Korsh's was irritated with The Royal Family

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Korsh revealed at first he was excited when the news broke that an actress from his show was dating an actual prince, he added, "Oh, I was as excited in some ways as everybody else. Yeah! I mean, your initial reaction is, like, 'We’re dating a prince!'" But that excitement soon wore off, Aaron continued, "But the security and all that stuff, we shot in Toronto and the writers' room was in L.A., so other people were dealing with that." The Executive producer of the show confirmed, "Not many things, by the way, but a few things that we wanted to do and couldn’t do, and it was a little irritating."

Korsh gave a particular explanation of the time when the Royal Family's reps weighed in for the script, he recalled, "So, in the episode, Mike and Rachel [Markle’s character] were going to have a thing, and as a nod to my in-laws, we were going to have her say, “My family would say poppycock," but it turned out the royals weren't very fond of the word, he added, "And the royal family did not want her saying the word. They didn’t want to put the word “poppycock” in her mouth." The 56-year-old assumed it must be because they didn't want the general public to mess up and edit the footage.

Aaron Korsh was still sympathetic toward the royal's situation

Though even if he was "irritated" for a while, he understood where these requests were coming from. Reportedly Korsh has explained the reasoning behind the cut being that it can be used in ways to mock the future Dutchess of Succex. He explained, "I had some sympathy because I wouldn’t want somebody doing that to her either."

Meanwhile, the executive producer was sure that no one would use the footage of one slang word to mock someone, he still adhered to the request because "People are crazy."

