‘It Was A Magical Moment’: Chapel Hart Gushes Over Dolly Parton After His Interaction With Country Singer

Chapel Hart cannot stop gushing over her meeting with Dolly Parton. The country trio met with Parton three years after the music band released a track based on the country singer’s ballad, Jolene. In conversation with US Weekly, the trio showered praise on the I Will Always You singer.

The girls of the band shared that they were in a tiff about whether to wash their hands or not after the legendary singer shook the trio’s hands while meeting with them.

What did the Hart sisters say about their meeting with Dolly Parton?

In their conversation with the entertainment outlet, the Hart sisters expressed excitement over meeting with the singer-actress. Danica Hart shared that it was a dream come true for the vocalist. She said, “Every country music fan has on their list to meet Dolly Parton one day, and today our dream came true. We got to meet Dolly Parton in the flesh.”

She continued showing excitement when she claimed, “Dolly held these two hands. I used to make fun of people who said, ‘I’m never washing these hands again.’I need to take a bathroom break soon, and I have some decisions to make about whether I should wash them or not."

Advertisement

Hart’s cousin and the band member, Trea Swindle, added to the conversation by saying she was in love with Parton’s outfits. Trea revealed that she would want to raid all of the country singer’s wardrobe. Swindle added that Parton’s “outfits are even more fabulous up close than they are on the screen.”

ALSO READ: Kristen Wiig Starrer Palm Royale To Be Renewed For Second Season At Apple TV+; DETAILS Inside

Chapel Hart’s version of Dolly Parton’s Jolene

In 2021, the Chapel Hart band performed their version of Jolene on the stage of America’s Got Talent. The tunes dropped by the trio got them a standing ovation from all four judges on the reality show. After Parton heard the song, the country singer retweeted the Hart sisters’ version and wrote, “a fun new take on my song.”

Furthermore, Trea commented on the genre of country music, saying, “Country doesn’t have a color. Country is a way of life. It’s a feeling. And it’s beautiful that the rest of the world is starting to see that. It might have been portrayed in the mass media in one specific light. But the truth of the matter is, it’s country everywhere.”

Advertisement

Chapel Hart released their latest song in February 2024 under the title, Love In Letting Go.

ALSO READ: Did The Greatest Showman's Powerhouse Ballad Secretly Feature AGT Singer? Watch As Loren Allred Takes Center Stage