Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory fans are up for a treat. Actor Jim Parsons, who portrayed the delightful, nerdy lead on The Big Bang Theory for 12 seasons between 2007 and 2019, will reprise his role for the spinoff series Young Sheldon's May 16 series finale. Parsons says he's honored to resume the role.

In an interview with PEOPLE before to the 2024 Tony Awards, Parsons, 51, said that playing the part again, especially with previous co-star Mayim Bialik, was really special, actually. Parsons is up for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play for his work in Mother Play at the Tony Awards 2024.

Jim Parsons says he was at peace with non-screen involvement on the show

Executive producer and Young Sheldon narrator Jim Parsons was at peace with his non-screen involvement in the Big Bang Theory spinoff, but he was completely sold on the finale's writing, he added. Parson said, "When they first asked, I hesitated a little bit because I wasn't sure if I wanted to go back and see the character. But the way it was written in, I felt like it was so lovely that it ended up being like this little epilogue or something to my encounter with the character."

Parsons further added, "It was this gift of a second layer of losing it out in a way that I had never seen coming, and it was a real treat." Young Sheldon has honored its predecessor by making multiple references to The Big Bang Theory throughout its run. Notably, actors that have voiced characters in the prequel series include Simon Helberg, Mayim Bialik, and Kaley Cuoco, which strengthens the bond between the two shows even more.

About Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon chronicles the early years and teenage years of Sheldon Cooper as he pursues academics and science in Texas. Furthermore, the show follows his brothers, parents, and Mee-Maw to give a portrait of Sheldon's upbringing.

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory is one of the most popular sitcoms in the past decade. After 12 seasons, the show concluded in 2019. Although it began with widespread praise from critics and viewers, it eventually lost its appeal, even if the ratings never supported this theory.

