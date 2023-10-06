'It was a straight-up offer...': When Taylor Swift revealed she had to attend a behavioral class called 'Cat School' for her musical Cats

Taylor Swift is a globally acclaimed singer-songwriter renowned for her versatile music career, with numerous chart-topping albums spanning genres from country to pop. In addition to her musical achievements, she ventured into acting, notably in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Cats (2019). Swift's role as Bombalurina showcased her multifaceted talent. While the movie received mixed reviews, Swift's performance highlighted her ability to transition seamlessly between the realms of music and film, further solidifying her status as a multi-talented and influential artist in the entertainment industry.

Taylor Swift joined ‘behavioral classes’ at Cat School

In an interview on Apple Podcast , Taylor Swift opened up about the time when she prepared herself for her musical Cats back in 2019. When she got the role in Cats, she revealed, “And so basically when I was approached this time it was a straight-up offer and then I started going in for rehearsals and they have this behavioral studies class called cat school that I was okay.”

She further talked about what behavioral studies was all about adding, “So basically you go in, you watch these videos of cats, you watch them walking, you watch them sensing things, you learn facts about them anatomically biologically, how do they sense things, how do they like what's their gaze like what's their what's there like it's amazing.”

Taylor Swift on working with Tom Hooper

In the interview, Taylor Swift also talked about the director of Cats movie, Tom Hooper, with whom Swift “really wanted to work with”. Swift shared her experience meeting with Hooper back in 2012 adding, “To work with Tom Hooper I know that he records live and he films and records your vocals live. It's such an interesting thing to me and I wanted to see him work. I had actually done screen tests for lame is and we had met him through that process like 2012.”

She continued, “I didn't get it. I mean I think so but it was such an amazing experience just doing the screen test and I was obviously like I'm not gonna get this.”

