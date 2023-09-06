'It was a stupid idea': When Andrew Garfield felt Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire starrer USD 1.1 billion MCU movie was 'scary'

Andrew Garfield is known for his role as Peter Parker in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man. Sony considered the film a success and spawned a sequel. Around that time, the studio began to develop grand plans for its Spider-Man universe, but those plans were dashed when The Amazing Spider-Man 2 failed, and the character was reintroduced into the MCU with the Tom Holland version that fans popularly know and love today. So Andrew Garfield continued his work as the MCU Web-slinger did his thing, collaborating with the Avengers and so on. When it came time to make the third Marvel Studios/Sony Spider-Man solo film, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Marvel wanted to explore their own team-up with a multiversal twist, so they brought back Garfield and original cinematic Spider-Man Tobey Maguire for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Andrew Garfield revealed his thoughts on the MCU’s Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield discussed reprising his Peter Parker role in Spider-Man: No Way Home on The Graham Norton Show in 2022; he even joked that the concept of the Marvel Studios picture was a stupid idea at first. Garfield began as he claimed it was the sweetest thing ever to be asked back as Spider-Man: Homecoming.

He said, "It's so cool. I mean, I finished playing Spider-Man; I'm far too old to be playing Spider-Man now, but they asked me back, and it's the sweetest thing ever. Because I've put that to rest, I'm good; I'm finished, and that's beautiful. And Tom Holland is just the best, so I've become a fan all over again."

Garfield went on and revealed that if Tobey Maguire was involved, he'd have to do it: "They wanted me to do it, and Tobey was doing it, and I'm thinking... if Tobey's doing it, I've got to do it... He's Spider-Man to me. When I was in theater school, I would rehearse his lines in front of the mirror.” He also mentioned his pal Tobey Maguire and the now-famous sneaking into a No Way Home screening story: "We became friends and snuck into a Los Angeles theater on opening weekend. We were basically two middle-aged white males wearing baseball caps and masks."

When Norton asked if he believed returning to the role was hazardous, Garfield stated that bringing back his Spider-Man was a stupid idea considering the possibility of failure and having an almost 40-year-old in spandex: "It was a really stupid idea. It's a terrifying thing to try, especially the outfit. A thirty-eight-year-old man dressed in spandex."

The Amazing Spider-Man Andrew Garfield returned to the MCU’s Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield clearly had strong memories of the part and character, and he was clearly honored to be able to repeat them.

Of course, the actor was a longstanding Spider-Man fan, and his enthusiasm shined through in not only his two solo Spider-Man flicks but especially in No Way Home. Garfield's Peter has unrivaled intensity throughout the picture, nailing every moment with his eager manner and emotional gravity. He was certainly not too old to portray Spider-Man, as he had feared.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters in December 2021 by Marvel Studios. The film made a whopping $1.1 billion at the box office worldwide.

