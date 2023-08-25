'It was a very brutal process': Selena Gomez opens up about lupus diagnosis and how she's 'work' in progress

Selena Gomez's health struggles and dealings with anxiety as well as depression are no secret to the world. The 31-year-old pop star has been through a lot during her life in the showbiz industry. While her success speaks a lot about her hard work, she has gone through several ups and downs in her life personally and professionally. Gomez is all set for the release of her upcoming track Single Soon and is working on her upcoming album.

The singer is also filming for her cooking series Selena + Chef and currently starring in Hulu's mystery series Only Murders in the Building as Mabel Mora. Amidst all this, Gomez has opened up about her health issues, mental health troubles, as well as lupus diagnosis.

Selena Gomez opens up about lupus diagnosis

During an interview at the Twilio Signal conference on August 23, 2023, Gomez opened up about how hard it was to fight lupus and how she changed her mindset to emerge stronger from the disease. For the unversed, Lupus is an autoimmune disease that leads the immune system to attack its own organs and tissues and organs instead of protecting them. Not only does it lead to inflammation and tissue damage, but also affects several organs of the body.

"I don't know where I adopted the attitude. But it's helped me feel better in life. And the following is not a pity party. This is just how I think," the singer started off. She added that she was around 16 or 17 when she was diagnosed with lupus and it was a very brutal process. Gomez revealed that she did not enjoy it at all but one moment she experienced years later changed her perspective drastically. It happened when she visited a child in the hospital.

Selena Gomez about being a 'work in progress'

They would not look at the actress until she told them she had lupus too. And that's when Gomez knew what happened to her was so she could have that moment with that child. The Fetish hitmaker then talked about her kidney transplant. For the unversed, her best friend Francia Raisa gave away one of her kidneys to Gomez. The two reportedly had a fallout years later but have reconciled. Gomez had dinner and went bowling with Raisa recently.

Back to her health scares, the former Disney star added that issues like these have the power to bring someone down, which is why she tries her hardest to think that she's not alone and keeps going. Gomez hopes that someone else can keep going because of it because even when she doesn't want to do it for herself, she wants to do it for them. "I'm a work in progress, and it's just one day at a time," she concluded the raw and real conversation

