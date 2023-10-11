'It was a very…': Director Shawn Levy shares his experience of gaining 'dad cred for life' in Taylor Swift's short film All Too Well

Shawn Levy, the director, had a heartwarming experience that earned him some serious "dad cred for life." His claim to this lifelong honor? He got to be a part of Taylor Swift's magical 14-minute music video for her hit song, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)." In the video, Levy took on the role of Swift's father. Not only was it a unique and wonderful opportunity, but it also had a profound impact on his relationship with his four daughters as reported by PEOPLE. This is why Shawn Levy holds Taylor Swift in such high regard and appreciates her for the wonderful connection she helped create within his family.

Shawn Levy’s experience of gaining 'dad cred for life' through Taylor Swift's short film All Too Well

As reported by PEOPLE, Levy's connection to Taylor Swift runs deep, as he revealed that the Grammy-winning artist has been "their only shared idol" saying, "You have to understand, my daughters are between the ages of 12 to 24, So Taylor Swift has been their only shared idol for that entire span of their lives."

As Shawn revealed his experience, he went on to say, "When she asked me to be in the video for 'All Too Well,' and I was able to bring all four daughters to be in that video with me, I got dad cred for life."

ALSO READ: 'Albums at a heartbreak...': When Taylor Swift REVEALED why she doesn't like to talk about her love life; DEETS Inside

Reportedly, for Levy, acting was a rare endeavor. He admitted that "All Too Well: The Short Film" marked one of the few times he had acted in the past 20 years, making it a uniquely enjoyable experience. In his own words he revealed, “that was one of the few times that I've acted in the past 20 years. It was a very fun day."

Shawn Levy and Taylor Swift’s appearance beyond the set

As per a report by PEOPLE, when looking back on his experience of being spotted at a Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game, joined by other high-profile stars like Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, and Sophie Turner, Levy couldn't help but be amazed by the incredible fan craze that follows saying, "I have never witnessed, and will likely never again witness anything like I saw when I went to the football game with Taylor Swift."

ALSO READ: 'The significance of...': When Taylor Swift talked about her lucky number; stating REASONS are 'really weird'

Additionally, he also mentioned, "You know what, as a dad of four girls, their collective fan-hood and mild obsession with Taylor is fine by me, because she's a good role model, and most importantly, that woman wrote all of those songs herself. This is a true generational creative genius. She a force - and she's also a really fun hang."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'They can definitely read lips': Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy on attending the Chiefs' game with Taylor Swift; says it's 'almost depressing'