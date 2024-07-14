‘It Was A Whole Situation’: Faye Dunaway Reveals Why Jack Nicholson Calls Her ‘The Dreaded Dunaway’

Placed among Hollywood A-listers, actress Faye Dunaway is known for her tense, absorbing performances on stage and in movies. She has always been immensely capable yet demanding, often clashing with directors and co-stars. However, she got along wonderfully with Jack Nicholson, her co-star in the evergreen 1974 film noir Chinatown. But it was not a smooth sailing ride for the duo.

Recently, Dunaway reminisced about the making of the drama, which turned 50 in June 2024. She shared anecdotes from her journey in the latest documentary titled Faye, which premiered on July 13 on Max.

In one fierce on-set incident, director Roman Polanski was frustrated by a stray piece of hair that kept falling on Dunaway's face and ruining the scene they were shooting. After a few failed shots to tame it, Polanski walked up to Dunaway and pulled the offending piece of hair right out of her head. "That's enough to set off the manic depression," Dunaway stated with a laugh in the documentary. "It's offensive. You don't do that. So I went to my trailer. It was a whole situation." she added.

Faye Dunaway on why co-star Jack Nicholson called her Dreaded Dunaway

She added. 'He still, to this day, calls me Dread. And I love it." Both Dunaway and Nicholson received Oscar nominations for their performances in the film, which racked up a total of 11 nominations.

The actress also featured in another notable role as Bonnie Parker in Bonnie and Clyde. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Diana Christensen in Sidney Lumet’s Network (1976).

Faye Dunaway also revealed another climax moment with co-star Jack Nicholson

Dunaway also recalled shooting a scene during which her character makes a shocking confession and Nicholson's character slaps her several times. At first, they did the standard fake screen slaps until the actress urged the actor to slap her hard to make the scene more authentic.

"I said, finally, to Jack, 'You're going to have to slap me. Just go ahead and do it," she recalls. "He said, 'You sure, Dread?' And so I said, 'Yeah.' And so we did it again, and it worked." Faye Dunaway added.

According to Daily Beast, in the documentary, Faye happened to be a fairly made life story about the actress, although it ended up skipping some parts, questions, and her notorious standing as a star, what was shocking was the revelation of her bipolar diagnosis in the documentary.

