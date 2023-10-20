‘It was a zoo...': When Chris Evans revealed he was mobbed by a crowd in South Korea; said felt ‘like The Beatles'

Actors frequently embark on international journeys, traversing the globe to shoot films, and in doing so, they gain unique and diverse experiences. These encounters extend beyond the realm of filmmaking, encompassing the culture of the specific country where they are shooting, as well as the particular circumstances that render these experiences unforgettable.

It's not always imperative that their encounters be entirely positive; occasionally, situations take an unexpected turn, leading to rather nerve-wracking experiences. Such was the case with the beloved actor Chris Evans , known for his role as Captain America , during his time in South Korea while shooting for Snowpiercer. Here’s the complete story.

Chris Evans on his South Korean experience

Chris Evans on his South Korean experience

Last year, Chris Evans made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show . When Jimmy inquired about any experiences of being mobbed, Chris Evans recounted a particular incident from his visit to South Korea in 2013 while promoting the film "Snowpiercer." He described the situation, saying, "During our visit to South Korea, as soon as we landed and were exiting the airport, it was a zoo."

The actor went on to compare the scene to being "like The Beatles," "People were screaming and they had one little rope to stop people and that rope just got bulldozed”. He went on to explain, "Before long, we found ourselves completely surrounded, which was a bit nerve-wracking for a moment. Fortunately, security swiftly intervened and escorted us out of the situation."

ALSO READ: Revisit the time Chris Evans swooned over John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer's Jim and Pam; details Inside

More about Chris Evans’ South Korea experience

Chris recounted that producers had assured him it would "never happen again." He also recounted another incident in which he recalled, "A few days later, we left Korea. I arrived at the airport, and as I was walking in, there was a van following us." Chris explained, "From this van, 25 to 30 enormous Korean men in suits emerged, forming a circle around me, holding hands and guiding me through the airport."

Chris then got up and imitated how the men had encircled him while he chuckled, saying, "Not a single fan appeared. No one! I was all alone, just walking. I thought, 'Oh my goodness!'" The entire segment took on a humorous tone when Chris began mimicking the guards, and he also expressed his gratitude for the guards' subsequent protective actions, which added to the overall amusement.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chris Evans showcases wedding ring in public debut following marriage to Alba Baptista; DEETS inside